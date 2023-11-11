In a shocking turn of events, Chechen warlord and Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov was recently hospitalized in a coma, raising questions about his health and an alleged heinous crime committed just days before. Kadyrov stands accused of burying his personal doctor alive in retaliation for an alleged poisoning attempt.

The details emerged from the Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, known for providing insider information on Russian security forces. According to sources cited by the channel, Elkhan Suleymanov, former deputy prime minister of Chechnya and Kadyrov’s personal physician, was the target of Kadyrov’s wrath. Reports suggest that Suleymanov may have been killed and buried alive, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Suleymanov, a highly respected medical professional and a Lezgin, not a Chechen, held a prominent position in Kadyrov’s inner circle. His sudden disappearance and alleged death have raised suspicions and sparked a multitude of questions.

Adding to the intrigue, Kadyrov’s hospitalization occurred shortly after the accusations against him surfaced. Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence, disclosed that Kadyrov’s condition is critical and that he has been experiencing long-standing systemic health problems. While further details remain undisclosed, it is clear that Kadyrov’s state has worsened over the past few days.

This recent development follows previous health concerns for Kadyrov. In March, he was reportedly gravely ill with kidney problems, prompting him to enlist the help of a chief nephrologist from the United Arab Emirates. However, the current state of his health remains uncertain, as Kadyrov recently posted a cryptic message on a Russian social media site, accompanied by a video of him walking with others.

The situation surrounding Kadyrov’s hospitalization has been met with skepticism by some anonymous sources. The Chechen Telegram channel 1ADAT, composed of individuals claiming to have suffered at the hands of Kadyrov’s forces, stated that they were unable to confirm his hospitalization. They cautioned that rumors are circulating online and underscored the need for verification.

As the story unfolds, unanswered questions persist. The mystery surrounding Elkhan Suleymanov’s alleged fate, coupled with Kadyrov’s enigmatic health status, leaves many curious minds hungry for truth and clarity in this increasingly convoluted tale.

