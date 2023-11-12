New Chechen Leader Kadyrov and Putin Discuss Regional Contributions Amidst Tension

Amidst recent controversies, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov met with President Vladimir Putin to discuss various matters, including the role of Chechen fighters in Ukraine. Kadyrov, who enjoys significant autonomy over Chechnya under Putin’s rule, caused a stir by publicly praising his son for assaulting an ethnic Russian prisoner in Chechen custody.

Although the exact details of the meeting were not disclosed, Kadyrov teased that additional issues were addressed, promising further information in the future. It remains unclear whether he was referring to the incident involving his son’s attack on Nikita Zhuravel, who was accused of burning the Koran.

While the alleged Koran-burning did not occur in Chechnya, Russian authorities transferred Zhuravel to Chechen custody due to the perception that Muslims in the region were victims of the incident. This move sparked criticism, with some accusing Putin of abandoning an ethnic Russian to the Chechens’ mercy. Notably, even individuals usually supportive of the Kremlin condemned the episode as an outrage.

The recent rumors of Kadyrov falling seriously ill were dispelled during the meeting, as he responded with laughter and physical displays of strength. The Chechen leader has previously expressed contemplation about potential power transition and has aimed to raise the profiles of his three teenage sons. One of his sons was previously photographed alongside Putin in the Kremlin.

Maintaining stability in Chechnya remains crucial for Moscow. Since the disintegration of the Soviet Union, Russia has fought two grueling wars to prevent Chechnya from seceding. Consequently, the region’s significance to the nation’s integrity cannot be overstated.

