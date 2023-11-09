Ramzan Kadyrov’s Teenage Son Takes on Key Role in Chechen Security

In a bold move, Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic, has entrusted his 15-year-old son, Adam Kadyrov, with a significant position within the security service. While the exact nature of his role remains unclear, speculation abounds that he may be assuming a senior position in his father’s personal bodyguard.

Chechen officials, including Magomed Daudov, Chairperson of the Chechen Duma, Akhmed Dudaev, Head of the Chechen Republic Press, and Adam Delimkhanov, Russian State Duma Deputy, have all acknowledged Adam’s appointment to an “important position” in the security service. However, conflicting reports have emerged, with some sources claiming that Adam has actually been appointed as the head of the entire security service.

Despite the lack of official confirmation, those close to Ramzan Kadyrov have already shown their support for his decision. Allies of the Chechen leader have praised Adam for his bravery and extended their congratulations on his appointment. However, this latest development comes on the heels of public outcry when a video emerged last September showing Adam physically assaulting a prisoner accused of desecrating the Koran.

Ramzan Kadyrov himself had a similar trajectory in his career, having headed the security service under his father, the late Akhmat Kadyrov, who was the former President of the Chechen Republic.

As Adam Kadyrov approaches his 16th birthday on November 24, 2023, the world will be watching closely to see how he navigates this newfound responsibility within the Chechen security apparatus. With his youth and potential lack of experience, there are questions about his readiness for such a crucial role. However, this appointment also raises larger concerns about the consolidation of power within the Kadyrov family and its implications for the Chechen Republic’s future. Only time will tell how Adam’s appointment will shape the region’s security landscape.