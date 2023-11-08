The Unwavering Support of Chechnya’s Leader Ramzan Kadyrov

Ukrainian defense officials have revealed that Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic, is currently in a serious condition. His poor health has been a subject of speculation for months, with rumors of kidney problems due to drug addiction and even the possibility of poisoning. However, the exact cause of his illness remains unknown.

Kadyrov has been an unwavering ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin since Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014. As the leader of Chechnya since 2007, he has actively supported Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, going as far as advocating for the use of low-yield nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

His loyalty to Putin has earned him the nicknames “Putin’s soldier” and “Putin’s attack dog.” Kadyrov serves as a Colonel General in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and has deployed Chechen troops to fight alongside Russian forces. These troops have signed contracts with Russia’s Ministry of Defense, distinguishing them from the mercenaries under Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Despite his controversial stance and actions, Kadyrov remains a powerful and influential figure in Chechnya. His support for Putin and his unwavering commitment to the cause has garnered him a reputation as a ruthless warlord. However, the current state of his health has raised concerns about the future of Chechnya and the extent of his involvement in the ongoing conflict.

As the circumstances surrounding Kadyrov’s illness continue to unfold, it remains to be seen how this development will impact the dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine and the relationship between Russia and Chechnya.