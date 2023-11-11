Newfound Celebrity Bond: Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra Share Unforgettable Moment

In an unexpected turn of events, prominent Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently found himself at the center of a social media storm. However, rather than succumbing to the negativity, Tharoor took a stand and spoke out against the relentless trolls that sought to tarnish his reputation.

A photo featuring Tharoor and TMC MP Mahua Moitra at a public event was manipulated and circulated in an attempt to create discord. Yet, the veteran politician refused to let such cheap tactics overshadow the true essence of the moment captured in the image.

“The occasion was a joyous one – a celebration of a child’s birthday. While she may not be a child herself, Mahua Moitra holds a special place in my heart, much like a cherished young one. Despite our significant age difference, she has been a trusted colleague and friend,” Tharoor expressed, dismissing the controversy as nothing more than a shallow attempt at political point-scoring.

As a dedicated public servant, Tharoor remains steadfast in his commitment to serving the people and advocating for their rights. The presence of trolls and their baseless attempts to undermine him only serve to highlight the magnitude of his influence.

