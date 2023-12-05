Te Pāti Māori MPs Take Unique Approach to Oath of Allegiance, Igniting Translation Controversy

Te Pāti Māori, a Māori political party, has sparked a translation debate by deviating from the traditional oath of allegiance to King Charles III during the opening of New Zealand’s 54th parliament. The party’s MPs substituted the Māori term “Kīngi Tiāre” with “Kīngi harehare,” prompting discussion about whether the latter translates to “Charles” or “skin rash.”

As part of the formalities to commence the parliamentary proceedings, MPs are required to swear allegiance to New Zealand’s head of state. Te Pāti Māori has long protested against this practice. MPs are given the choice to recite the oath in either English or Te reo Māori.

During Tuesday’s opening of parliament, three Te Pāti Māori MPs opted to use “Kīngi harehare” instead of “Kīngi Tiāre” when referring to the king in the Māori version of the oath. The Māori Dictionary defines “Tiāre” as “Charles” and “harehare” as not only “skin rash” and various skin conditions but also as something “offensive” or “objectionable.”

When questioned about her use of “harehare” in the oath, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer commented, “There are lots of meanings for lots of things.” In response to whether they were being “cute” by changing the reference to the king, Ngarewa-Packer stated, “Always. Always provocative.”

Co-leader Rawiri Waititi explained that “hare” can mean Charles in certain regions of New Zealand for Māori speakers. He shared that he personally refers to his uncle named Charles as “hare.” However, political reporter Glenn McConnell pointed out that in his Māori dialect, “Hare” means “scab.”

Despite the different interpretations, Jack Potaka, a Māori language expert, confirmed that “hare” can indeed have various meanings, including “skin rash” and “Charles or Charlie,” depending on the region. However, he cautioned that the speaker’s intended meaning must be taken into account.

In a departure from protocol, all Te Pāti Māori MPs pledged allegiance to their grandchildren before pledging allegiance to the king. The oath recited by Ferris, Waititi, and Ngarewa-Packer has yet to be disputed by the clerk of the house.

