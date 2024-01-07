Charles Michel’s Candidacy Sparks a Race for Top EU Positions

European Council President Charles Michel has announced his candidacy for the upcoming European parliamentary election in June, creating an opening for a new leader in his current role. If elected, Michel plans to assume his seat in the European Parliament by mid-July, necessitating a swift agreement among EU leaders to find his successor. Failure to do so would result in Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán taking on the presidency of the Council of the EU, a prospect met with apprehension by many EU leaders due to tensions between Orbán and other member states.

This marks the first time that a sitting Council president is running as a candidate in the European parliamentary election, adding additional pressure on European leaders. Typically, there is more time for negotiation and decision-making after the election, as the various top EU positions are distributed among political groups. The parliamentary election will take place from June 6-9 in all 27 EU countries, followed by meetings on June 17 and June 27-28 where leaders are expected to reach an agreement for Michel’s replacement.

The timing of Michel’s announcement coincides with the upcoming congress of his party, the Reformist Movement (MR), where more clarity is expected regarding the leadership ahead of the EU election. This will also coincide with regional and national elections in Belgium. While Michel has not disclosed his interest in other top EU positions, such as the lead candidate for the European liberals or Belgium’s EU commissioner, his candidacy has set in motion a scramble for these coveted roles.

FAQs

What is the European parliamentary election?

The European parliamentary election is a democratic process held every five years in all 27 member countries of the European Union. It allows citizens to elect representatives to the European Parliament, which plays a crucial role in shaping EU legislation and policies.

Why is Charles Michel’s candidacy significant?

Charles Michel’s decision to run for the European parliamentary election is significant because it is the first time a sitting Council president has chosen to do so. This creates a vacancy for his current position and triggers a race among EU leaders to find a suitable successor.

Who is Viktor Orbán and why is he relevant in this context?

Viktor Orbán is the Prime Minister of Hungary and his country will assume the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in July. In the absence of a new Council president, Orbán would lead the meetings during this period. However, tensions between Orbán and other EU leaders have raised concerns about his ability to impartially fulfill this role.

What happens after the European parliamentary election?

After the election, EU leaders meet to negotiate and allocate the top EU positions, including the European Council president and the European Commission presidency. This process usually involves extensive discussions and horse-trading among political groupings.

What is the role of the Reformist Movement (MR) in Belgium?

The Reformist Movement is a Belgian liberal party that Charles Michel belongs to. It is expected that the party’s congress will provide more clarity regarding the leadership ahead of the EU election. The congress will also coincide with regional and national elections in Belgium.