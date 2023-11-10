European Council President Calls for EU Enlargement by 2030

European Council President Charles Michel has emphasized the need for the European Union to prepare for enlargement by the year 2030. Speaking at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, Michel highlighted that the vision of enlargement is no longer a distant dream, but a concrete goal that requires immediate action.

While there are currently eight countries with candidate status, progress towards accession has been sluggish for many countries in the Western Balkans. The process has even been put on hold for some nations, such as Turkey, although recent events related to the conflict in Ukraine have reignited discussions.

In June of last year, Ukraine and Moldova were granted candidate status by EU leaders, putting pressure on the Union to start accession talks with these countries before the end of this year.

President Michel acknowledged that there is still much work to be done and emphasized the difficulty of the task ahead. However, he believes that both the EU and the aspiring member states must be ready to proceed with enlargement by 2030.

Michel also stressed that the enlargement process will continue to be based on merit, with a focus on upholding the rule of law, implementing European economic standards, and aligning with EU foreign policies. Additionally, he called for the next EU budget to consider the goals of enlargement and proposed adapting the Union’s institutional framework to accommodate a larger membership.

Addressing the contentious issue of decision-making, Michel took a middle-ground position, expressing caution about completely abandoning unanimous decision-making. He acknowledged the importance of having a debate on this matter but warned against rash actions that could have unintended consequences.

One of the biggest challenges Michel identified is the need to gain the support and understanding of European citizens regarding the enlargement project. He emphasized the importance of winning the hearts of the people and ensuring that they are fully on board with the vision.

In conclusion, Charles Michel’s call for EU enlargement by 2030 highlights the need for decisive action and careful consideration of the challenges ahead. As the Union prepares for its future size, it is crucial to prioritize merit-based processes, institutional adaptations, and effective communication to secure the success of enlargement.

FAQ

What is EU enlargement?

EU enlargement refers to the process of accepting new member states into the European Union. It involves negotiations and assessments of candidates’ compliance with the Union’s standards and principles.

What are the criteria for EU accession?

The criteria for EU accession include respecting the rule of law, implementing European economic standards, aligning with EU foreign policies, and meeting specific requirements outlined by the Union.

What is the role of unanimous decision-making in the EU?

Unanimous decision-making in the EU means that all member states must agree on certain sensitive matters for decisions to be made. It ensures that all countries have a voice and can collectively shape the Union’s policies.

