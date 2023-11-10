The Future of Wagner Group in Africa: Challenges and Opportunities

The recent demise of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, has raised questions about the future of the organization’s operations in Africa. Prigozhin was known for his charismatic leadership and his ability to bring together disparate entities and individuals under the Wagner Group’s umbrella. His death, although yet to be officially confirmed, has left some client governments in Africa concerned about the continuation of the unique services they relied on.

The rise in patronage of Prigozhin’s private military force in Africa can be attributed to the increasing insecurity caused by various armed groups in the region. African governments turned to Russia as an alternative international partner in their fight against rising threats. However, the shifting sands of democratic governments and the simultaneous expansion of armed groups have complicated the situation.

While Prigozhin’s death may disrupt the operations of the Wagner Group in Africa, contracts and existing relationships are likely to be honored. According to Cameron Hudson, a senior associate in the Centre for Strategic and International Studies’s Africa program, the real question lies in the expansion of the group’s presence in countries such as Burkina Faso and Niger. Will the Russian government continue this expansion?

The future of the Wagner Group in Africa also depends on the delicate balancing act between the shadowy mercenary group and the Russian government. African governments have been cautious in expressing their opinions on Prigozhin’s death, as they want Russian assistance to continue. However, there may be a recalibration of the diplomatic relationship between African governments and Russia, particularly considering the tussle between Wagner and Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU.

Despite Prigozhin’s absence, experts believe that the Kremlin will continue to ensure its influence on the continent. Russian institutions benefit from Russia’s presence in Africa, and they will likely want these relationships to continue. Moreover, with the rise of military governments and the decline of democratic governments in Africa, the demand for security assistance and private military interventions is expected to persist.

In conclusion, while Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death has undoubtedly impacted the Wagner Group’s operations in Africa, it is unlikely to completely halt its activities. The future of the group will depend on the Russian government’s decisions regarding expansion and the evolving dynamics between African governments and Russia. The demand for security assistance in Africa is likely to persist, creating both challenges and opportunities for the Wagner Group as it navigates this complex landscape.