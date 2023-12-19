Border Security Takes Center Stage: Voters Demand Action

As concerns over border security continue to rise, candidates on the campaign trail are taking notice. Throughout Iowa, voters are posing a common question: “How will you address the crisis at the southern border?” Prominent figures like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have made securing the border their top priority if elected to the White House.

During a recent town hall in Altoona, Iowa, Haley expressed her frustration with the current state of affairs. She emphasized that securing the border is not just a duty; it is the most important task at hand. In a similar vein, DeSantis, speaking to voters in Oskaloosa, Iowa, vowed to declare the border a national emergency on his first day in office.

Recent polls underscore the importance of immigration and border security in the eyes of voters. An overwhelming majority—about 80%—consider the issue to be either an emergency or a major problem. Donna Cox of Cleveland echoes their sentiments, stating that border security is her top priority when choosing a candidate in the GOP primary. Cox believes the threat extends beyond Latin America, reaching as far as the Middle East and China.

When describing the current situation at the southern border, Cox characterizes it as “chaotic, uncontrolled, open, free-for-all, dangerous.” This sentiment is shared by “David” of Oskaloosa, who calls for the government to put a stop to the flow of migrants, describing the border as a train wreck.

With the Iowa caucus fast approaching, voters have less than a month to decide on a candidate. According to a recent NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll, DeSantis holds 19% support, while Haley trails at 16%. Both candidates are far behind former President Trump, who remains the frontrunner with a comfortable lead.

DeSantis acknowledges that the impact of the border crisis is felt not only in states close to the border but also in rural communities like Corydon, Iowa. The governor highlights the consequences of the crisis, including the influx of narcotics and drugs that affect communities nationwide. During a ride-along with Fox News, DeSantis brought attention to the dangers posed by drugs like fentanyl, emphasizing that even a single use could result in fatal consequences.

John Heckelsmiller from Ottumwa, Iowa, has witnessed firsthand the consequences of an unsecured border. He observes an influx of migrants in his town, many of whom have entered the country illegally. When pressed for a timeline on building a border wall, DeSantis asserts his commitment to the project but refrains from providing specifics. He pledges to start on day one and to continue until the wall is completed.

For Cox, the most critical aspect of the next president’s agenda is addressing border security. Regardless of who takes office, she believes that action must be taken from day one. The sentiment is shared by many voters who demand a firm response to the crisis at the southern border.

