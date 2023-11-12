Internet Outage Turns Daily Routine Upside Down in Australia

Amidst the hustle and bustle of their morning routines, Australians faced an unexpected disruption when Optus, the country’s second-largest internet provider, experienced a significant outage. The impact was far-reaching, with individuals from all walks of life grappling with the consequences.

From the perspective of a talkback radio listener, the first indication of trouble with the internet service provider arose when her cat’s wifi-powered food dispenser malfunctioned, leaving her feline friend hungry. Meanwhile, disability pensioner Chris Rogers, reliant on painkillers for a knee injury that prevented him from working, discovered the gravity of the situation when his electronic prescription could not be filled at the pharmacist’s.

This widespread outage left a significant fraction of the Australian population unable to complete essential tasks, such as making payments, booking rides, seeking medical care, or even making simple phone calls. The incident served as a stark reminder of the risks inherent in a society that has become increasingly reliant on online services.

According to the Reserve Bank of Australia, cash transactions in the country had already dwindled to just 16% in the three years leading up to 2022, as the pandemic accelerated the shift toward contactless payments. Additionally, government data revealed that a quarter of doctor appointments in Australia were conducted online or through phone consultations.

The impact on healthcare became particularly evident, as medical professionals relied heavily on telehealth and electronic messaging systems due to COVID-19 restrictions. “The reality is many people have just missed out on care,” emphasized Michael Clements, rural chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

Although Optus, a subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications, offered no explanation for the outage beyond stating that an investigation was underway, most of its services were eventually restored by the afternoon. However, an entire day without robust internet access posed significant challenges for individuals in their daily lives.

Simple activities, such as taking a walk, became more complicated for those who relied on internet-connected devices for directions. The absence of readily available information caused confusion and a sense of feeling lost, as pointed out by Angela Ican, a security officer in Sydney’s central business district.

The consequences of the internet blackout extended to businesses as well. A Sydney office worker shared how he was unable to enter his building since the door required an internet-connected smartphone application to unlock. Small business owners were similarly affected, either depending on the goodwill of regular customers to settle their dues once the internet was restored or offering alternatives, such as cash payments or deferred transactions.

Roderick Geddes, the owner of Pirrama Park Kiosk in Sydney, estimated that the morning’s coffee sales had suffered a loss of around A$1,000 ($650) due to their inability to process electronic payments. This detrimental impact highlighted the vulnerability of businesses that heavily rely on digital transactions.

Overall, the Optus internet outage underscored the degree to which modern society has embraced the digital realm. While the convenience and efficiency of online services have transformed many aspects of daily life for the better, this incident reminds us of the importance of maintaining alternative options and being prepared for unforeseen disruptions.

