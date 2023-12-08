Argentina’s Foreign Policy Shift: A Paradigm of Change

Argentina is on the cusp of a radical transformation of its foreign policy under the newly-elected President, Javier Milei. In a groundbreaking departure from the past, Milei aims to realign Argentina’s international relations by forging closer ties with the United States and Israel while distancing the nation from China and its leftist regional allies.

This strategic shift sets Argentina apart from its Latin American counterparts, which are striving to bridge their historical Cold War-era divisions. However, experts caution that Milei’s approach may inadvertently deepen the divisive political fault lines between the right and left.

Gone are the days of diplomatic niceties and political correctness. Milei, known for his sharp ideological convictions, has openly criticized China, describing it as an “assassin” and questioning the freedom of its citizens. He even threatened to sever diplomatic relations with China due to its Communist Party rule. Such rhetoric has put Argentina’s burgeoning agricultural exports to China at risk.

Moreover, Milei has sparred with Brazil’s left-leaning President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, labeling him an “angry communist” and “corrupt”. This strained relationship with Argentina’s largest trading partner presents an additional challenge.

While Milei’s ambitious plans to revamp Argentina’s beleaguered economy by dissolving the Central Bank and adopting the US dollar as currency have sparked controversy at home, his foreign policy aspirations are expected to face less resistance. As the President-elect, he will have direct control over the foreign affairs ministry.

Observing the initial signs, Milei’s chosen foreign minister, Diana Mondino, has confirmed Argentina’s decision to withdraw from joining BRICS, a bloc of emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Although China and Brazil may feel slighted by this decision, it could potentially bolster the global rise of the far-right movement, according to Jorge Heine, a Boston University professor.

Three significant shifts are expected to occur in Argentina’s foreign relations under Milei’s leadership:

1. Re-evaluating Relations with China:

Argentina’s close ties with China, evident through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative and extensive economic cooperation, might be in jeopardy. Milei’s uncompromising stance has alarmed experts who believe that provoking the Chinese could have unforeseen consequences. Severing diplomatic ties without affecting economic relations is wishful thinking, as evidenced by China’s import ban on Argentine soybean oil in response to trade disputes in the past. However, Milei’s government is likely to adopt a more moderate stance akin to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who maintained the status quo while employing tough rhetoric against China.

2. A Full-Throated Embrace of the United States:

Unlike his predecessors, Milei aims to pursue a foreign policy firmly aligned with the US and the “free world.” This alignment represents a unique opportunity for the US, as Argentina openly declares itself a friend and seeks closer ties. It diverges from the previous “pink tide” trend in Latin America, which sought alternatives to American influence. Additionally, Milei’s commitment to reducing government spending aligns with US interests, as a stable Latin America benefits the US in various ways.

3. Shifting Focus to Israel:

Milei’s foreign policy agenda also includes strengthening ties with Israel. This reorientation symbolizes a departure from Argentina’s historical pro-Palestine stance and aligns with Milei’s right-wing ideology. The President-elect’s public gratitude to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, combined with this newfound affirmation of Israel, highlights the complexities and nuances of Argentina’s evolving foreign policy.

FAQ:

Q: Will Milei’s foreign policy shift impact Argentina’s economic relations?

A: Milei’s uncompromising rhetoric and potential actions may have consequences for Argentina’s economic ties, particularly with China as a major trading partner. It remains to be seen how Milei manages the delicate balance between ideological convictions and economic realities.

Q: How will Milei’s policies affect Argentina’s international standing?

A: Milei’s foreign policy shift may lead to Argentina being viewed as an outlier in Latin America. It may deepen existing political divisions and elicit both support and opposition on the global stage. The implications for Argentina’s international standing will unfold over time as Milei’s policies take shape.

Q: What can be expected from Argentina’s relations with the US under Milei’s presidency?

A: Multipart answer. Milei’s focus on building a closer relationship with the US is expected to be reciprocated by US officials. A friendlier rapport and shared interests in areas like stability and economic cooperation could foster closer ties between the two nations. However, the extent and longevity of this relationship are subject to various factors.