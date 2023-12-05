UK Visa Requirements: A Shift in Immigration Policies

In a recent announcement, the UK government has unveiled a comprehensive set of measures aimed at reducing the number of individuals immigrating to the country. Home Secretary James Cleverly has characterized these changes, set to be implemented next spring, as the most substantial reduction in net migration ever seen in the UK.

One of the key alterations concerns the minimum salary requirements for skilled worker visas. Currently, individuals seeking to work in the UK must have a job offer that meets one of three criteria: an annual salary of at least £26,200, an hourly wage of £10.75, or the “going rate” for their specific job. However, starting from next spring, this minimum salary requirement will increase to £38,700 per year. Notably, health and care workers, who make up nearly half of those on work visas, will be exempt from this change. Similarly, professions such as teachers, governed by national pay scales, will also be unaffected. The Migration Observatory predicts that the primary impact will likely be felt by middle-skilled jobs, such as butchers or chefs, where salaries tend to be below £30,000.

Another significant modification revolves around the minimum income requirement for family visas. British citizens wishing to bring a foreign family member or partner to live with them in the UK will now need to earn at least £38,700 per year, up from the previous threshold of £18,600. This change is expected to have a more significant effect on individuals with lower incomes, including women, younger people, and those residing outside London and southeastern England. Notably, there were approximately 70,000 family visas granted in the year ending June 2023.

Furthermore, the government has implemented a ban on care workers bringing their dependants to the UK. This decision stems from data obtained from the Home Office, which indicates that health and care workers are more likely to be accompanied by family members compared to individuals on other work visas. According to statistics, care workers received over 101,000 visas in the year leading up to September, while approximately 120,000 visas were granted to their dependants. However, the government remains confident that there will continue to be a high demand for care roles in the UK, even without the ability for individuals to bring their families.

Another development pertains to jobs on the shortage occupation list. Currently, these positions are eligible for an 80% salary discount to qualify for a skilled worker visa. This list encompasses various industries such as healthcare, education, care work, and construction and aims to facilitate the recruitment of workers in sectors facing shortages. The government intends to eliminate this 20% discount in an effort to prevent immigration from undercutting British workers.

Additionally, the annual healthcare surcharge, known as the immigration health surcharge, will rise from £624 to £1,035 for visa holders. Certain exemptions will apply, including health and care workers being exempt from this fee, as well as a reduced rate for students and individuals under 18 years old.

As part of the changes, the UK government has launched a review of the graduate visa program, which allows individuals to stay in the country for at least two years after completing a course. The aim of this review is to address any perceived abuses of the system. In the year ending June, over 98,000 graduate visas were granted. Moreover, the government has already declared its intention to limit the number of students who can bring their families to the UK, with new regulations set to come into effect in January.

These modifications reflect a notable shift in the UK’s immigration policies. They underline the government’s determination to reshape its workforce profile while protecting the integrity of the labor market. As with any significant changes, there may be concerns and questions from various stakeholders. To address these inquiries, we have compiled a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ):

While these changes carry significant implications, they should be viewed within the larger context of the UK’s evolving immigration landscape. As the government seeks to strike a balance between sustainable workforce management and protecting the interests of British workers, these adjustments are poised to shape the country’s immigration policies for years to come.