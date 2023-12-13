The Importance of Evolving Policies for Successful Country Relations

In a recent conversation between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden raised concerns about Israel’s global support in its ongoing conflict with Hamas. Recognizing the impact of Israel’s “indiscriminate” bombing of Gaza, Biden emphasized the need for Netanyahu to reconsider his stance on a two-state solution for the Palestinians.

Biden acknowledged that Israel initially received widespread support following the October 7 attack by Hamas, which tragically resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people, predominantly civilians. However, he expressed concern that Israel’s use of indiscriminate force was causing it to lose favor internationally. The Hamas-run health ministry reported that over 18,400 individuals, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of Gaza.

Addressing the issue during a news conference, Biden reiterated the United States’ commitment to supporting Israel while also expressing the importance of considering the safety of innocent Palestinians. In an effort to facilitate discussions regarding the ongoing conflict, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will be sent to Israel this week to engage with the war cabinet.

Biden also debunked claims made by Netanyahu, dismissing comparisons between Israeli bombings and Allied forces’ actions during World War II. Emphasizing the importance of international institutions established after the war, Biden reinforced the United States’ commitment to preventing such devastation from happening again. He acknowledged that mistakes were made by the United States in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks and highlighted the need for all parties involved to learn from past experiences.

The US president further emphasized the difficulties Netanyahu faced in navigating his hard-right government’s policies. While acknowledging their friendship, Biden urged Netanyahu to embrace change and adapt to the evolving political landscape. Describing Netanyahu’s government as the most conservative in Israel’s history, Biden noted their reluctance to pursue a two-state solution, which has been a key element in previous peace discussions.

However, Biden’s remarks have revealed a growing divide between the United States and Israel regarding the path forward after the conflict. The Biden administration supports the idea of Gaza being governed by a strengthened Palestinian Authority, which has control over the West Bank, while Hamas currently controls the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu, on the other hand, expressed disagreement over “the day after Hamas,” referencing the Israeli government’s concerns about the consequences of such a transition.

As the conflict continues, Washington’s calls for Israel to exercise greater caution to minimize civilian casualties have grown stronger. Voices within the United States, particularly from the Democratic Party’s left wing, are advocating for a more assertive stance toward Israeli policies and even for conditioning US military aid.

Biden’s recent warnings about Israel losing global support highlight the importance of evolving policies to maintain positive country relations. The fate of nations is often deeply influenced by their engagement with international communities and their ability to adapt to changing dynamics. It remains to be seen how the ongoing conflict will shape the future relationship between Israel and the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the two-state solution?

The two-state solution refers to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside the state of Israel, allowing both nations to coexist peacefully.

2. Who controls the West Bank and Gaza Strip?

Currently, the Palestinian Authority governs the West Bank, while Hamas controls the Gaza Strip.

