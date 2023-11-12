Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander Nears Moon as Final De-boosting Operation Succeeds

In an impressive feat of engineering, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the successful completion of the second and final de-boosting operation for the Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-3. This milestone brings the lander closer to its destination – the moon.

Previously, the lander had positioned itself in an orbit where the closest point to the moon was 25 km and the farthest was 134 km. However, after the recent de-boosting operation, the orbit has been reduced to an impressive 25 km x 134 km. These precise orbital adjustments are crucial for the upcoming mission.

The primary objective of Chandrayaan-3 is to attempt a safe and soft landing in the unexplored south polar region of the lunar surface. This incredible landing is scheduled to take place on August 23 in the evening. The lander, named Vikram, will work in conjunction with the rover, Pragyan, to analyze and explore this uncharted territory.

Following the deboosting operation, the module will undergo internal checks and await the sunrise at the designated landing site. The powered descent, which will bring the lander closer to the lunar surface, is expected to commence on August 23, 2023, around 1745 Hrs. IST.

Deboosting refers to the process of slowing down the spacecraft to position it in an optimal orbit. In this case, the Landers’ orbit has been carefully adjusted to have a perilune (closest point to the Moon) of 25 km and an apolune (farthest point from the Moon) of 134 km.

The journey of Chandrayaan-3 began on July 14, and it entered the lunar orbit on August 5. Since then, multiple orbit reduction maneuvers have been performed, ensuring the smooth progress of the mission. On August 17, the lander module separated from the propulsion module, which will now continue orbiting Earth for further scientific study.

Chandrayaan-3 aims to build upon the success of its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2, by demonstrating end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The mission also includes the conduct of in-situ scientific experiments to gather valuable data.

Through these advancements in space exploration, ISRO continues to make significant contributions to our understanding of the moon and the possibilities it holds for scientific discovery. The success of Chandrayaan-3 will mark another remarkable milestone in India’s space exploration journey.

FAQs:

1. What is de-boosting?

De-boosting is the process of slowing down a spacecraft to position it in an optimal orbit.

2. What are the objectives of Chandrayaan-3?

The objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate rover roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

3. When is the landing of Chandrayaan-3 scheduled?

The landing of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled for August 23, 2023, in the evening.

Sources:

– [ISRO Official Website](https://www.isro.gov.in/)