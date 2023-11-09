Chandrayaan-3’s Rover Pragyan Finishes Tasks and Prepares for Future Endeavors

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced today that the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s rover Pragyan has successfully completed its assignments and has been safely parked and put into sleep mode. ISRO shared this update via their official communication platform, X.

According to ISRO, Pragyan’s battery is currently fully charged, and its solar panel is positioned to receive light during the next sunrise, which is expected on September 22, 2023. The receiver remains active, and the team at ISRO is hopeful for a successful awakening when Pragyan is ready for another set of tasks. However, if that doesn’t happen, the rover will forever remain as India’s lunar ambassador.

Pragyan, weighing 26 kilograms and equipped with six wheels, operates on solar power. Its primary objective is to utilize its scientific instruments to analyze the composition of the lunar soil and rocks in the south polar region where Chandrayaan-3’s lander Vikram made its touchdown.

ISRO mentioned that the APXS and LIBS payloads, which are responsible for collecting data, have now been switched off. However, the collected data is still being transmitted to Earth through the lander Vikram.

The APXS instrument is specially designed for in situ analysis of the elemental composition of soil and rocks on planetary surfaces with minimal atmosphere, such as the Moon. Thanks to APXS observations, the presence of various minor elements, including sulphur, has been detected alongside major elements like aluminium, silicon, calcium, and iron.

Meanwhile, the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument on the rover has already confirmed the presence of sulphur on the lunar surface.

As the Pragyan rover embarks on its well-deserved rest, the ISRO team eagerly awaits the opportunity to awaken it once again for future missions. Pragyan’s contributions to lunar exploration and scientific discoveries make it a significant asset for India’s space program and a symbol of the nation’s growing presence in space exploration.