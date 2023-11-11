The Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Nearing the Moon’s Surface with Successful Deboosting Maneuvers

Shubhadeep ChoudhuryNew Delhi, August 18 – In a significant step towards its anticipated landing on August 23, the Chandrayaan-3 landing module, consisting of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, has successfully performed its first “deboost” maneuver. This maneuver has brought the lander module closer to the lunar surface.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reported that the lander module’s health is normal. The deboosting operation has effectively reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. On August 20, another deboosting operation is scheduled to further adjust the module’s trajectory.

Prior to the separation from the propulsion module, the spacecraft was in an orbit of 153 km x 163 km. By August 23, the Vikram lander aims to reach a perilune, the closest point to the Moon, at a distance of approximately 30 km. From there, the lander will initiate its final descent, utilizing the deboosters as brakes to slow down its motion towards the lunar surface.

Upon a successful soft-landing, the 26 kg Pragyan rover housed within the lander will be released through a ramp, embarking on its exploration of the lunar surface nearby. Equipped with two payloads, the rover will conduct comprehensive scientific investigations. The Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS) will analyze the chemical and mineralogical composition of the lunar surface, while the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) will study the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks found around the landing site, including magnesium, aluminum, silicon, potassium, calcium, titanium, and iron.

