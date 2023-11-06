Chandrayaan-3 Rover Completes Mission Objectives and Prepares for the Future

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced today that the rover Pragyan from the Chandrayaan-3 mission has successfully accomplished its assigned tasks. In an update on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO revealed that the rover has now been safely parked and put into sleep mode.

According to ISRO, the rover’s battery is fully charged, and its solar panel is oriented to receive light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023. The receiver remains active to ensure continuous communication with potential future missions.

Although the space agency expressed hope for a successful awakening and the commencement of new assignments, it also acknowledged that if that doesn’t happen, Pragyan will remain in its current location as India’s lunar ambassador.

Pragyan, a 26-kg, six-wheeled, solar-powered rover, is equipped with advanced scientific instruments to collect data on the composition of lunar soil and rocks in the south polar region where Chandrayaan-3’s lander, Vikram, made a successful landing.

ISRO noted that the APXS and LIBS payloads, which are responsible for analyzing the elemental composition of the Moon’s surface, have been turned off. Data collected by these instruments continues to be transmitted to Earth through the lander, Vikram.

The APXS instrument, known for its ability to perform in situ analysis in environments with minimal atmosphere, has already made remarkable discoveries. In addition to identifying expected elements such as aluminium, silicon, calcium, and iron, APXS observations have uncovered the presence of interesting minor elements, including sulphur.

Furthermore, the LIBS instrument on board Pragyan has already confirmed the presence of sulphur on the Moon.

As Pragyan enters its sleep mode, scientists and engineers at ISRO eagerly anticipate the possibility of reawakening the rover to embark on further missions and continue unraveling the mysteries of Earth’s celestial neighbor. The exceptional achievements of Chandrayaan-3 and its rover Pragyan reaffirm India’s commitment to space exploration and its persistent quest for scientific knowledge.