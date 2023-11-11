India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission: A Successful Lunar Venture in Search of Water

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has achieved its primary objectives and is now entering a sleep mode as it prepares for the upcoming lunar night. This milestone marks India’s first successful attempt at landing on the moon and the world’s first successful landing in the southern lunar region.

One of the key exploration areas for Chandrayaan-3 was the moon’s south pole, where scientists believe deposits of frozen water may be trapped inside permanently shadowed craters. Over the course of two weeks, the mission diligently explored this promising region.

The Pragyan rover, which was carried to the lunar surface by the Vikram lander, has completed all its assignments and has now been set into sleep mode, with its scientific instruments turned off. The battery is fully charged, and the solar panel is oriented to receive light when the sun rises above the moon’s south pole on September 22, 2023.

Similarly, the Vikram lander, after successfully conducting its own scientific campaign, will also enter sleep mode once its solar power is depleted and the battery is drained. The hope is that both the rover and lander will awaken again, potentially around September 22, 2023.

Before entering sleep mode, the lander performed a short “hop,” testing its thrusters by moving about 16 inches closer to the rover. This hop serves as a valuable experiment for future sample return missions that may need to launch from the moon’s surface.

Since its landing on August 23, Chandrayaan-3 has made significant progress. The Pragyan rover has traversed over 330 feet of the lunar surface and provided valuable scientific data. ISRO scientists have received chemical analysis of the moon’s surface, temperature profiles of the top 4 inches of regolith, and measurements of the tenuous plasma above the moon’s surface.

Despite the challenges of lunar missions, Chandrayaan-3 has achieved great success. In 2019, India’s previous attempt, Chandrayaan-2, faced a software glitch that resulted in a crash landing. Landing on the moon is a complex endeavor, with only four countries— the U.S., USSR, China, and India—having accomplished this feat. Even recent missions, such as Russia’s Luna-25 and Japan-based company ispace’s Hakuto-R, have encountered difficulties during their descents.

Looking ahead, the NASA-led Artemis 3 mission aims to land humans in the moon’s southern polar region, with the goal of establishing a lunar base. The presence of water in the permanently shadowed craters makes this area particularly attractive, as it can be extracted and used for drinking and generating oxygen for astronauts. This resource availability significantly reduces the cost of maintaining a lunar base.

