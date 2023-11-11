Nara Chandrababu Naidu Faces Imminent Arrest as Tensions Escalate

Amidst escalating tensions at RK Function Hall in Nandyal, the Chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nara Chandrababu, is on the brink of facing arrest. Law enforcement officials arrived at the scene where Chandrababu was residing overnight, making their intentions clear.

Emerging reports indicate that the arrest stems from the recent outbreak of violence in Angallu. The district police in Annamayya have filed a case against Chandrababu Naidu regarding his alleged involvement in the Angallu incident during his visit on August 4.

In order to control the situation, the police took swift action and put an end to the live broadcast on TDP’s YouTube channel, while also dispersing all TDP supporters from the area.

Speculations suggest that the bus in which Chandrababu is presently sleeping might be impounded by the police. Nonetheless, leaders from the TDP have pleaded with law enforcement to exercise patience until morning, taking into account Chandrababu’s age and his significant 14-year tenure as Chief Minister.

It is evident that the police have received clear instructions to proceed with the arrest, and the decisive moment could occur at any given moment.

