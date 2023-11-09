Paddy Cosgrave Resigns from Web Summit Amidst Controversy

Paddy Cosgrave, the founder and CEO of Web Summit, Europe’s largest annual technology conference, has announced his resignation in an attempt to address the controversy surrounding his comments on the Israel-Hamas war. His decision comes after a number of major companies withdrew their support from this year’s event, which is scheduled to take place in Lisbon from November 13-16.

Cosgrave, an Irish entrepreneur who co-founded Web Summit in 2009, faced significant backlash for criticizing Western support for Israel’s military response to the October 7 attack by Hamas, resulting in the loss of 1,400 lives. Instead of using quotes from the original article, we can describe the comments as expressing concern about the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

His remarks on social media, condemning war crimes regardless of who commits them, caught the attention of leading figures in the tech industry and investors, leading to growing criticism. In an effort to address the controversy, Cosgrave issued an apology and clarification of his position on the Web Summit blog. In his statement, he unequivocally supported Israel’s right to exist and defend itself while also emphasizing the importance of adhering to international law and the Geneva Conventions.

Despite the apology, major sponsors and headliners such as Meta, Google, Intel, Siemens, and Amazon decided to boycott the Web Summit event. Their withdrawal, coupled with the escalating controversy, prompted Cosgrave to step down as the chief executive. He acknowledged that his personal comments had become a distraction and expressed his sincere apologies for any hurt he may have caused.

The resignation of Paddy Cosgrave marks a significant moment for Web Summit, which has grown to become Europe’s premier technology conference. The incident highlights the importance of maintaining a balanced view and understanding the potential consequences of personal opinions, particularly in a position of leadership. As the event moves forward, it will be interesting to see how the Web Summit team navigates this challenging situation and works to rebuild trust with sponsors, attendees, and the broader tech community.