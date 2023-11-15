New Directive Imposes Restrictions on Basmati Rice Exports

The government’s recent decision to impose restrictions on the export of basmati rice below $1,200 per tonne aims to prevent the illegal exportation of white non-basmati rice disguised as premium basmati rice. The move comes as part of the government’s effort to control retail prices and boost domestic supply.

To enforce this restriction, the commerce ministry has instructed the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) not to register contracts below the set price. Existing contracts below $1,200 per tonne have been put on hold. Additionally, a committee under the supervision of APEDA’s chairman will be established to determine the future course of action.

The government’s measures to stabilize rice prices began last year, with the banning of broken rice exports in September. Last month, restrictions were placed on non-basmati white rice exports, and just last week, a 20% export duty was implemented on par-boiled non-basmati rice. As a result, India has implemented restrictions on all types of non-basmati rice.

To prevent the possible illegal export of white non-basmati rice disguised as basmati rice, APEDA has been directed to introduce additional safeguards. These safeguards stipulate that only contracts for basmati rice exports with a value of $1,200 per MT and above should be registered for the issuance of a Registration-cum-Allocation Certificate (RCAC).

Contracts below the $1,200 per tonne threshold will be evaluated by the APEDA chairman’s committee, with a focus on understanding price variations and the potential misuse of this route for non-basmati white rice exports. The committee has been given one month to submit their report, after which a decision regarding lower-priced basmati exports can be made.

