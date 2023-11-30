New Defence Procurement Boosts Indigenous Industry and Enhances National Security

New Delhi: The defence ministry has taken a momentous step towards strengthening India’s armed forces with the preliminary approval for capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore. These proposals include the procurement of 97 advanced Tejas fighters and 156 Prachand light combat helicopters, as well as a significant upgrade of 84 Sukhoi-30MKI jets. This boost will enhance the country’s self-reliance in defence capabilities.

The acceptance of necessity (AoN) has been granted for the procurement of artillery towed gun systems and area denial munitions for the Army, as well as medium-range anti-ship missiles for the Navy’s frontline warships. This marks an important development in India’s defence preparedness.

While these approvals mark a significant milestone, it is important to note that they are just the first step in the procurement process. The final confirmation of the proposals will be subject to the clearance by the Cabinet Committee on Security. Once cleared, the actual contracts can be signed, giving a green light to the implementation of these crucial projects.

One of the prominent highlights is the acquisition of 97 Tejas Mark-1A fighters and 156 Prachand helicopters from defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL). These projects, with a combined worth of over Rs 1.18 lakh crore, showcase India’s commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities and promoting indigenous manufacturing.

The Tejas Mark-1A fighters, valued at around Rs 65,000 crore, will supplement the existing order of 83 jets. These advanced fighters are scheduled for delivery between February 2024 and February 2028. The Prachand helicopters, capable of operating in high-altitude regions like the Siachen Glacier and eastern Ladakh, will augment the existing batch of 15 helicopters, which have already been inducted into service.

The decision to upgrade 84 Sukhoi-MKI fighters in the IAF combat fleet further demonstrates India’s dedication to modernizing its air force. The upgrade, which includes advanced indigenous weapons and systems, will be undertaken by HAL at an estimated cost of Rs 65,000 crore. This step will significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the Sukhoi-MKI fleet.

In addition to the procurement proposals, the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) of 2020 has been amended to ensure a minimum of 50% indigenous content in all categories of procurement cases. This amendment reinforces the government’s focus on promoting domestic manufacturing and developing a self-reliant defence industry.

