The Arrival of Typhoon Lan: Disruption and Preparations in Central Japan

Central Japan is on high alert as Typhoon Lan approaches, causing widespread cancellations and disruptions in air and rail services. The country’s main island is expected to bear the brunt of the storm, which is set to make landfall on Tuesday.

Typhoon Lan, the seventh tropical storm of the season, looms over the Pacific Ocean near central Japan, moving northwest at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour (9.3 miles per hour). It brings with it a maximum wind speed of 139 kph and gusts of up to 195 kph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The storm is predicted to hit the coast of Wakayama prefecture in the morning around 9 a.m. (0000 GMT), before traversing northward over heavily populated areas such as Osaka and Kyoto. The JMA has issued warnings for heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential risks of floods and landslides.

Ahead of the typhoon’s arrival, Japan Airlines (JAL) and ANA Holdings have suspended numerous flights along its path. West Japan Railway has also announced cancellations for its Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train routes between Nagoya and Osaka for the entire day on Tuesday, as well as the Sanyo Shinkansen between Osaka and Okayama.

Typhoon Lan follows in the wake of Typhoon Khanun, which wreaked havoc in southern Japan and then moved on to impact South Korea, China, and the Russian Far East. The arrival of Typhoon Lan poses a significant threat to one of Japan’s busiest travel seasons during the Obon summer holiday, when many people are on vacation or heading back to their hometowns.

As a result of the impending storm, Universal Studios Japan has announced the closure of its theme park in Osaka on Tuesday. Additionally, the Koshien national high school baseball tournament, a beloved summer tradition watched by millions, has canceled all games for the day.

While the preparations for Typhoon Lan continue, it is crucial for residents and travelers in the affected areas to stay updated with information from official sources and heed any advisories or warnings provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Typhoon Lan?

A: Typhoon Lan is the seventh tropical storm of the season to hit Japan, carrying strong winds and heavy rain.

Q: How fast is Typhoon Lan moving?

A: Typhoon Lan is moving northwest at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour (9.3 miles per hour).

Q: What areas will Typhoon Lan affect?

A: Typhoon Lan is expected to make landfall in central Japan, particularly impacting areas such as Wakayama, Osaka, and Kyoto.

Q: What are the potential risks associated with Typhoon Lan?

A: The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of heavy rain, strong winds, and the possibility of floods and landslides.

Q: How is Typhoon Lan affecting travel plans?

A: Airlines such as Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings have canceled flights, while West Japan Railway has suspended bullet train routes in central areas.

Q: What is the impact on popular attractions?

A: Universal Studios Japan in Osaka will be closed on Tuesday, and the Koshien national high school baseball tournament has canceled all games for the day.

Q: What should residents and travelers do?

A: It is important to stay informed with updates from official sources and follow any advisories or warnings issued by local authorities.

Source: Reuters (URL: https://www.reuters.com/)