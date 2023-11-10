Taiwan Faces Loss of Observer Status in Central American Parliament to China

The Central American Parliament (Parlacen) has made the decision to remove Taiwan as a permanent observer after more than two decades and replace it with China. This move comes as China’s economic influence continues to grow in Latin America, leading to the marginalization of Taipei. Parlacen, comprised of six nations, held a meeting in Managua, Nicaragua, where the local legislators proposed the inclusion of China, which considers Taiwan to be its own territory. Taiwan’s foreign ministry has expressed its immediate withdrawal from Parlacen, emphasizing the importance of preserving national dignity, and condemning China’s attempts to suppress Taiwan’s international participation.

Parlacen justified this decision by referencing the United Nations’ expulsion of Taiwan in 1971, favoring China. They argued that this expulsion categorizes Taiwan as a province of mainland China, thereby disqualifying it from participating independently as a country. China has been steadily expanding its influence in Central America, successfully persuading Parlacen members Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, and the Dominican Republic to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan in recent years. Guatemala remains as the sole member of Parlacen that still recognizes Taiwan.

The vote by Parlacen has drawn criticism from U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Marco Rubio. They have condemned the decision, highlighting the positive role Taiwan has played as a permanent observer in encouraging good governance and economic development in the hemisphere. The senators also accused China of undermining democracy, hindering regional growth, and perpetrating human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, including genocide. China, however, has consistently denied these allegations and has yet to respond to the criticisms raised by the senators.

It is worth noting that while Belize and Paraguay maintain relations with Taiwan, there is speculation that Paraguay may follow the lead of other countries in the Americas and switch its allegiance to China. The United States recognizes China diplomatically but maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan. The Biden administration has expressed its opposition to any attempts to alter the status quo in Taiwan.

As the situation unfolds, the loss of Taiwan’s observer status in Parlacen demonstrates the increasing sway of China in Latin America and the diminishing presence of Taiwan on the international stage. It raises concerns about the potential implications for Taiwan’s diplomatic standing and the delicate balance of power in the region.