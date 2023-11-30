Iranian Drone Conducts Unsafe Flyby of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Central Command Reports

In a recent incident, an Iranian drone was observed flying in an unsafe manner near the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), according to a statement from Central Command. The drone was spotted during routine flight operations conducted by the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in the Central Arabian Gulf.

The drone came within 1,500 yards of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, disregarding multiple warnings from the U.S. naval forces. This behavior has been deemed as unsafe, unprofessional, and irresponsible by Central Command. The statement emphasizes the potential risk to the lives of U.S. and partner nation forces and calls for an immediate end to such actions.

Central Command also reaffirmed the commitment of U.S. naval forces to operate anywhere international law allows, while actively promoting regional maritime security. The presence of the carrier strike group in Central Command’s area of response serves as a deterrent amid ongoing conflicts in the region.

This incident coincides with recent missile attacks launched by Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The USS Carney (DDG-64) successfully shot down a Houthi missile over the Red Sea. This is the second time that Carney has intercepted missiles from Yemen, with previous instances occurring in October.

Furthermore, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), deployed as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, has also intercepted Houthi drones in the Red Sea. Multiple drone attacks were successfully thwarted by Thomas Hudner on November 22 and November 15.

These repeated incidents highlight the ongoing threats faced by U.S. naval forces in the region, particularly from Iranian-backed proxy groups. The actions of the Iranian drone and the missile attacks by Houthi rebels demonstrate the need for continued vigilance and readiness by U.S. naval forces to ensure the safety and security of both U.S. and partner nation forces.

