The recent ceasefire between breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan is being effectively implemented, with progress being made in delivering humanitarian aid and evacuating the wounded. The ethnic Armenian leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh confirmed the positive development, stating that work was underway to restore electricity supplies and that discussions were taking place regarding the future of the region and its Armenian residents.

Under the ceasefire agreement, the Armenian separatists have commenced the process of handing over their weapons, including a significant number of guns and armored vehicles. Russia, who has deployed peacekeepers to the region, reported on the progress of the disarmament. This step towards disarmament is a crucial part of the peace-building process in the conflict-stricken area.

Efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Armenian population are also underway. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) successfully transported nearly 70 metric tons of humanitarian supplies through the Lachin corridor, the only road link from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. In addition, the ICRC conducted the medical evacuation of 17 wounded individuals, providing crucial assistance to those affected by the recent fighting.

Russia has also contributed to the humanitarian efforts, delivering over 50 tons of food and other aid to Nagorno-Karabakh. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s interior ministry is providing essential support to the Armenian civilian population, offering tents, hot food, medical assistance, and issuing necessary travel documents.

Despite these positive developments, the future of the 120,000 Karabakh Armenians remains uncertain. The Armenian leadership expressed concerns about their fate, with some individuals expressing a desire to leave the region rather than live under Azerbaijani rule. However, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia has encouraged ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh to exercise caution and remain in their homes unless absolutely necessary.

As the region transitions towards stability and peaceful coexistence, it is crucial that steps are taken to address the concerns of all parties involved. The implementation of the ceasefire terms and the ongoing humanitarian efforts are essential components in fostering a conducive environment for dialogue and lasting peace.