Jordanian Ambassador Emphasizes Call for Cease-fire in Israel-Hamas Conflict

06:59

Washington — The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has prompted Jordan’s ambassador to the U.S. to highlight the urgent need for a cease-fire. According to Ambassador Dina Kawar, her country is deeply concerned about the impact of the war on the region and the potential for increased radicalization.

In a recent interview on “Face the Nation,” Ambassador Kawar stressed that the war in Gaza could result in up to 18,000 children becoming orphaned, calling attention to the devastating consequences of the conflict. She emphasized the importance of finding a peaceful resolution, not only for the sake of these children, but also to prevent further escalation and promote negotiations.

The ambassador also questioned the strategy employed by the Israeli military, specifically the ordering of civilian evacuations in different parts of Gaza. Kawar expressed concern that such actions may inadvertently push the conflict from one area to another, perpetuating violence and adding to the already strained situation in the region.

Jordan’s King Abdullah has openly criticized the Israeli offensive, urging the international community to intervene and advocate for an immediate cease-fire. This call for action aligns with Jordan’s perspective on the conflict and its commitment to humanitarian principles.

While U.S. officials have expressed reservations about a long-lasting cease-fire, citing concerns over empowering Hamas, and Israel has stated its goal of eliminating the group, Jordan remains steadfast in its call for a cessation of hostilities. The country emphasizes the need for dialogue and negotiations to address the root causes of the conflict and restore stability to the region.

Through its diplomatic efforts, Jordan hopes to engage not only Arab and Islamic countries but also the entire international community in finding a sustainable solution. The ambassador’s plea for a cease-fire is based on the conviction that this is the most viable path to preventing further loss of innocent lives and ensuring the delivery of essential humanitarian aid.

As the conflict continues to generate anger and frustration in Jordan, Ambassador Kawar stresses the urgent need for a resolution. The images of violence and suffering that circulate daily only deepen the sense of urgency. Jordan, therefore, calls upon all parties involved to pursue peace, cease hostilities, and return to the negotiating table.

