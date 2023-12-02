Understanding the Concerning Rise in Respiratory Illness in China

Amidst recent reports of a significant increase in respiratory infections among children in China, concerns have rippled across the globe. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is no need to panic.

Chinese health officials have clarified to the World Health Organization (WHO) that the spike in respiratory infections is primarily being caused by familiar viruses such as the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. This reassures experts that there is no presence of an unknown pathogen in circulation.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen reiterated this stance while testifying on Capitol Hill. She assured lawmakers that there is no indication of a new or novel pathogen. “We do not believe this is a new or novel pathogen. We believe this is all existing, meaning COVID, flu, RSV, mycoplasma,” she stated confidently. Cohen further emphasized that Chinese officials corroborated this information, ensuring that no novel pathogen is involved. The CDC has also reached out to its European Union partners and other trustworthy sources to verify the facts.

However, some Republican lawmakers, including Senator Marco Rubio, are expressing skepticism and urging proactive measures. They argue that waiting for the WHO’s actions may not be sufficient. Specifically, they propose restricting travel between the United States and China until more is known about the nature of this new illness.

While the WHO has underscored that these are not new pathogens, the images of long queues and individuals wearing masks evoke memories of early 2020. In addition, Massachusetts and Ohio have reported an increase in pneumonia cases among children, contributing to the overall concern.

To shed light on the situation, NewsNation sought insights from Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert. He suggests that the extended lockdown in China might be a contributing factor. Adalja explains, “I think this is just what happens when you have people who are socially distanced for a certain period of time. When they start to interact, all those common pathogens come back, and they come back with a vengeance.”

It is worth noting that the United States also experienced a spike in RSV cases, particularly among children, in 2022 as restrictions were lifted and social interactions increased.

FAQ:

Q: Is there a new pathogen causing the spike in respiratory infections in China?

A: No, according to the CDC and Chinese health officials, the respiratory infections are primarily caused by known viruses such as the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. There is no indication of a new or novel pathogen.

Q: Are there concerns about the rising cases of pneumonia among children in Massachusetts and Ohio?

A: Yes, the increase in pneumonia cases among children in Massachusetts and Ohio has contributed to the overall concern surrounding respiratory infections. Experts are closely monitoring the situation to understand the underlying factors.

Q: Should travel between the United States and China be restricted due to the new illness?

A: Some lawmakers believe that restricting travel between the United States and China would be a necessary precaution until more information about the new illness is available. However, the CDC and WHO have emphasized that these are not new pathogens, alleviating the need for travel restrictions at this time.

