Mysterious Disappearance of Gaynor Lord Leaves Community Concerned

A woman in Norwich, Gaynor Lord, has been reported missing after failing to return home from work. The last-known movements of the 55-year-old mother of three were captured on CCTV footage released by the police.

The footage shows Gaynor Lord hurrying through the city center, carrying her coat and handbag. She can be seen rushing along London Street, crossing Queen Street, and heading towards Norwich Cathedral. The last sighting of her shows her walking along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street before going up St Augustines Street.

However, her belongings, including clothing, jewelry, phone, and glasses, were later found scattered in Wensum Park, raising concerns about her well-being. Specialist divers have joined the search, as it is believed she may have entered the water.

Norfolk Constabulary has urged the public to come forward with any dashcam or doorbell footage of Gaynor Lord before her disappearance. Despite the findings, there is currently no evidence to suggest any third-party involvement or harm to Gaynor Lord.

The police have been working closely with the National Crime Agency, who provided advice on specialist underwater dive teams. They have also been in contact with Lancashire Constabulary to learn from past missing persons cases.

As the investigation continues, the community is anxiously awaiting any updates on Gaynor Lord’s whereabouts. The park where her belongings were discovered has been closed to the public since Saturday, and search efforts by the police, fire service, and coastguard have been ongoing.

Gaynor Lord is described as a white woman, 5ft 6in (1.67m) tall, with blonde shoulder-length hair in a bob. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, yellow tank top, large olive-colored coat, and a scarf.

Her disappearance is being treated as out of character, and her family is receiving support from specialist officers. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring answers to this mysterious case.

