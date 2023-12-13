CCTV Reveals Last Movements of Missing Woman as Police Continue Search

Norfolk police have released CCTV footage capturing the last-known movements of Gaynor Lord, a 55-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday. The video shows Ms. Lord hurrying through the city center and later reveals her walking along various streets in Norwich. Her belongings, including clothing, jewelry, her phone, and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park. Police suspect that she may have entered the water. The search efforts have been intensified with the involvement of specialist divers and collaboration with Lancashire police due to similarities with another missing person investigation.

The release of the CCTV footage has shed new light on Ms. Lord’s disappearance, providing investigators with crucial information about her movements before she went missing. Although the police have not disclosed any specific details, they are treating her disappearance as a matter of urgency. The discovery of her belongings in different locations, as well as the finding of her coat in the water, has heightened concerns for her welfare.

Investigators have been working closely with the family and are providing dedicated support to assist in locating Ms. Lord. So far, there is no evidence of third-party involvement in her disappearance, but police are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to find her.

The public has been urged to come forward with any information that may help solve the case. Meanwhile, Wensum Park has been temporarily closed to facilitate the search operation. Specialist search teams have been employing advanced techniques, including the use of drones and sonar equipment, to scour the area for any signs of the missing woman.

Ms. Lord is described as a white woman, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with shoulder-length blonde hair in a bob. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, yellow tank top, large olive-colored coat, and a scarf. Her early departure from work and her disappearance being out of character have raised concerns among friends and family.

As the search continues, the police are hopeful that the release of the CCTV footage and the ongoing efforts will yield results soon. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of community assistance and the need for swift action in missing persons cases.

FAQ

What is CCTV footage?

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage refers to video recordings captured by surveillance cameras installed in public or private areas. These recordings are used for security, investigation, and monitoring purposes.

What is Wensum Park?

Wensum Park is a public park located approximately a mile north of Norwich city center in Norfolk, England. It offers recreational spaces, greenery, and walking paths for visitors to enjoy.

What is third-party involvement in a missing person case?

Third-party involvement in a missing person case refers to the suspicion or involvement of someone other than the missing person themselves in their disappearance. It includes the possibility of criminal activity or harm caused by an individual or group. Detectives thoroughly investigate such aspects to determine the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

(Source: BBC)