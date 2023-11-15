CBP’s October 2023 Update: New Strategies and Decreased Migrant Encounters

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently released its monthly operational statistics for October 2023, revealing a significant decline in migrant encounters along the southwest border. Despite this positive development, it’s important to note that the world is currently experiencing historic levels of displacement since World War II. To address this issue, CBP is actively working to enhance border security and combat transnational criminal organizations.

Reduced Southwest Border Encounters

In the second half of October, CBP observed a remarkable 65% decrease in southwest border encounters involving Venezuelans compared to the second half of September. Additionally, there was an overall 14% decrease in encounters between ports of entry and a decrease in encounters of family units. These trends reflect the ongoing efforts to enforce consequences for unlawful border crossings and strengthen border security measures.

Effective Border Security Strategies

CBP remains committed to enforcing immigration laws and implementing measures to manage migration. This includes deploying new technology, increasing operational capabilities as needed, and providing additional resources to support border security. In order to combat disinformation spread by smugglers, CBP is actively collaborating with foreign governments, particularly Mexico, to address irregular migration and ensure a regional approach.

CBP is responsible for processing all noncitizens under Title 8 immigration authorities. Those who cross the border unlawfully are placed into Expedited Removal or Section 240 Removal Proceedings. Noncitizens crossing between ports of entry without making a CBP One™ appointment and who have traveled through another country without claiming asylum are subject to the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways rule. This rule presumes asylum ineligibility for individuals who fail to use lawful pathways, with some exceptions.

Preserving Border Integrity

Individuals and families without a legal basis to remain in the U.S. are subject to removal under CBP’s Title 8 authorities. If they re-enter without authorization, they may face potential criminal prosecution and a minimum five-year bar on reapplying for admission. Through collaborative efforts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, CBP has successfully removed or returned over 355,000 individuals since May 2023, including more than 54,000 individual family members. This marks the highest number of individual family member removals in any previous full fiscal year.

October 2023 Statistics

In October 2023, the U.S. Border Patrol recorded 188,778 encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border, representing a 14% decrease from September. CBP’s total encounters along the southwest border in October were 240,988, which is an 11% decrease from September. Among these encounters, there was a 14% decrease in family unit individuals, a 16% decrease in unaccompanied children, and a 7% decrease in encounters with single adults.

New Initiatives and Actions

On October 5, the United States announced the start of returning Venezuelans to their home country. Since then, CBP has witnessed a remarkable 65% decrease in encounters of Venezuelans at the southwest border from October 15-30 compared to September 15-30. These measures demonstrate the commitment to deterring illegal border crossings and protecting lives.

To prevent loss of life, the U.S. Border Patrol has implemented significant efforts to expand capacity for aiding and rescuing individuals in distress. This includes the establishment of a Missing Migrant Program in 2017, which focuses on locating missing noncitizens, rescuing those in distress, and reuniting remains with their families in the border region. Furthermore, in October 2023 alone, the U.S. Border Patrol conducted 1,198 successful rescues.

CBP One™ App: Encouraging Lawful Pathways

The CBP One™ mobile application plays a crucial role in incentivizing noncitizens to use lawful, safe, and orderly pathways when crossing the border. In October, CBP processed over 44,000 individuals at ports of entry through advanced information submitted in CBP One™. Since its introduction in January 2023, nearly 324,000 individuals have successfully scheduled appointments to present at a port of entry using CBP One™. The top nationalities utilizing this service are Venezuelans, Mexicans, and Haitians.

To ensure fairness, a percentage of daily available appointments are allocated to the earliest registered CBP One™ profiles, prioritizing those who have been attempting to secure appointments for the longest duration. CBP constantly evaluates and monitors the application to maintain its functionality and protect against potential misuse.

Combating Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs

CBP plays a crucial role in detecting and seizing illicit drugs before they enter our communities. Equipped with advanced interdiction and intelligence capabilities, border search authorities, scientific services, non-intrusive inspection equipment, and canine detection teams, CBP is at the forefront of the U.S. government’s fight against fentanyl and other dangerous drugs.

In October 2023, CBP announced an updated strategy to combat fentanyl and synthetic drugs. The objective of the CBP Strategy to Combat Fentanyl and Other Synthetic Drugs is to drive proactive efforts in preventing these substances from reaching American communities.

Conclusion

The October 2023 monthly update from CBP highlights both positive developments and ongoing challenges in managing migration and ensuring border security. With concerted efforts, CBP continues to deter unlawful border crossings and protect vulnerable individuals, while working towards combating the entry of illicit substances into the United States.