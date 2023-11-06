Four Arrested in Connection with Abduction and Killing of Students in Manipur

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four individuals and detained two juveniles in connection with the alleged abduction and killing of two students in Manipur. The victims, Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi, went missing on July 6 after being seen together on a motorbike.

The four arrested individuals, namely Paominlun Haokip, S Malsawn Haokip, Lhingneichong Baite, and Tinnuphing, were apprehended from Churachandpur district. The main accused’s wife is also among those arrested. The juveniles, who are the daughters of the main accused, were initially detained but later released.

The families of the two students suspect that armed militants are responsible for their children’s deaths. This suspicion has prompted the CBI, along with the Army, Assam Rifles, and state security forces, to conduct an intensive investigation into the case.

The arrest of these individuals marks a significant step towards unraveling the circumstances surrounding the students’ disappearance and identifying the culprits behind their tragic demise. A special CBI team, led by special director Ajay Bhatnagar, has been stationed in Imphal since September 27 to spearhead the investigation.

The arrest of these suspects comes in the wake of heightened unrest in Imphal, with images of the alleged killings circulating widely on social media. The situation escalated further when there was an attempted attack on the Chief Minister’s residence, followed by clashes between security forces and protesters. Tragically, during these clashes, several student protestors sustained fatal injuries due to the use of pellet guns by the Central Armed Police Force.

As the investigation continues, the CBI aims to bring justice to the victims and their families. The arrests serve as a testament to the commitment and relentless efforts of the authorities in Manipur to ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime are held accountable for their actions.