In the realm of reporting on conflicts, the words we choose and the terminology we use can have significant impact. Recently, leaked emails from the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC) shed light on their strict guidelines for reporters covering the Israel-Hamas war. One notable instruction was the avoidance of the term “terrorist” when referring to individuals or groups involved.

While some may find this directive controversial, it highlights a broader tension in journalism – the challenge of language and its inherent subjectivity. The CBC’s director of journalistic standards, George Achi, emphasized the politicization of the term “terrorism” and urged reporters to ensure that audiences understand it as an opinion rather than an objective fact.

Instead of relying on quotes, let us present the core fact: the CBC provides guidelines to reporters discouraging the use of the term “terrorist” in their coverage of Hamas.

This emphasis on context is a key aspect of responsible journalism, as it helps prevent the unintentional perpetuation of bias. By encouraging reporters to add context when quoting sources using the term “terrorist,” the CBC aims to provide a more nuanced understanding of the situation at hand. It reminds us that even language that seems straightforward can carry political and ideological weight.

Similarly, the CBC advised against calling 2005 “the end” of Israeli occupation, noting that Israeli control over airspace, seafront, and movement should be factually acknowledged. This request reflects the CBC’s commitment to factual reporting and their intention to avoid mischaracterizations or oversimplifications of complex situations.

It is essential to recognize that media organizations across the globe have similar practices in place. As one CBC spokesperson clarified, the CBC’s approach aligns with the policies of many reputable news organizations and agencies worldwide. These guidelines are set to ensure accuracy, balance, and fairness in journalism, particularly when reporting on conflicts that are fraught with tension and differing narratives.

However, criticism has been directed at some media outlets for referring to Hamas as “militants” or “soldiers” rather than terrorists. The sentiment behind this critique is that these terms soften the severity of Hamas’ actions, which include kidnapping, indiscriminate firing into homes, and other forms of violence against civilians. It is a reminder that choosing the right words is crucial in conveying the gravity of a situation and reflecting the experiences of those affected by it.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has been among those vocal in pointing out the need for media outlets to use stronger language when describing Hamas. He emphasized that the actions committed by Hamas, such as rape, brutalization, and the killing of children, classify them as terrorists rather than mere fighters or militants.

The complexities of language and terminology in reporting on conflicts are not easily resolved. It is a delicate balance between providing accurate information, avoiding bias, and capturing the human impact of violence. Journalists must navigate these challenges thoughtfully and responsibly.

As readers, it is essential to approach news articles with an open mind and an understanding of the inherent subjectivity of language. By critically engaging with different perspectives presented in media coverage, we can gain a more comprehensive understanding of complex conflicts and the diverse narratives surrounding them.

