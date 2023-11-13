Braving the Heat: Pope Francis Receives Warm Welcome in Lisbon

Pope Francis was met with an enthusiastic reception from an estimated 1.5 million Catholic youth as he made his way through the bustling streets of Lisbon. The crowd eagerly awaited his arrival at Parque Tejo, a riverside park constructed on a former landfill, to participate in a Saturday evening vigil.

Despite scorching temperatures reaching 38 degrees Celsius (roughly 100 degrees Fahrenheit), the devoted attendees endured the heat in order to join the pontiff in prayer. Similar to their counterparts at the “Catholic Woodstock” event, the World Youth Day participants were provided with sprays of water to ensure their comfort under the blazing sun.

To promote the well-being of the youth, a special app was developed for the event, advising participants to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen. Demonstrating his connection with the younger generation, the 86-year-old pope arrived at the venue in an open popemobile, engaging with the exuberant crowd for half an hour as they joyously chanted, “We are the pope’s youths!”

Determined to fully embrace the spiritual experience, many attendees chose to spend the night at the park, ensuring their presence at the closing mass the following morning.

During his time at the park, the venerable pontiff delivered an impassioned address, deviating from the prepared script. This mirrored his earlier behavior at the shrine of Fatima, where he engaged in prayer with approximately 200,000 faithful. The shrine holds significance as the site where the Virgin Mary allegedly appeared to three young children in 1917, according to the Vatican.

At Fatima, Pope Francis shared a heartfelt sentiment with sick and disabled youths, stating, “This little chapel where we find ourselves is like a beautiful image of the Church, welcoming, without doors. The Church does not have doors so that everyone can enter.” These profound words resonated with those in attendance.

Amid concerns about his eyesight, the Holy See clarified that the pontiff’s decision to forgo prepared remarks at Fatima was unrelated. Regardless, Pope Francis expressed his prayers for the Church and the world, with special emphasis on countries plagued by conflicts, in a statement shared on the social media platform X.

World Youth Day, originally established by Pope John Paul II in 1986, serves as the grandest gathering of the Catholic Church, held in a different city worldwide every three years. This year’s event was initially scheduled for 2022, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed.

Pope Francis, an ardent supporter of the event, has previously attended World Youth Day celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Krakow, and Panama, further strengthening his commitment to the younger generation.

