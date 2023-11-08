Princess Catherine’s Visit to Royal Naval Air Station: Celebrating a Bond with the Armed Forces

Princess Catherine, the newly appointed Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, paid a visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton, showcasing her dedication to the armed forces. The airbase, located in Somerset, holds a significant place in history, as it was where King Charles received his helicopter flying training back in 1974.

During her tour, Princess Catherine immersed herself in various activities, including a training exercise with survival equipment technicians. With a smile on her face, she donned a lifejacket that inflated, causing a brief moment of surprise before laughter filled the air. In addition, she spent time in the air traffic control tower, interacting with the staff and meeting a Wildcat helicopter crew.

The tour continued to an aircraft hangar, where Princess Catherine had the opportunity to explore the capabilities of key helicopters used by the Royal Marines. These helicopters play a crucial role in disaster relief and submarine hunting operations.

Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton, home to several frontline squadrons and training units, employs over 4,000 personnel. Princess Catherine’s visit highlighted the significance of the base and the dedication of its brave servicemen and women.

Louise Evans-Hughes, a leading survival equipment technician, expressed her delight at being able to meet a member of the royal family for the first time. Reflecting on Princess Catherine’s engagement and enthusiasm, she was grateful for the recognition of their important work.

Princess Catherine’s appointment as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm deepens the bond between the Royal Family and the Armed Forces. This prestigious role ensures her presence at major ceremonial occasions and events, while also keeping her well-informed about the world of naval aviation.

Notably, this is not the first naval honor bestowed upon Princess Catherine. She already serves as the sponsor of HMS Glasgow, a Type 26 frigate designed to protect the Fleet and the nation from hostile submarines.

Captain Duncan Thomas, commanding officer of RNAS Yeovilton, expressed his delight in welcoming Princess Catherine and spoke of the rewarding relationship that awaits them as she continues to inspire and support the exceptional sailors, aircrew, and wider workforce family.

Princess Catherine’s visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton not only celebrates her role as Commodore-in-Chief but also serves as a testament to the enduring connection between the Royal Family and the brave men and women of the Armed Forces. Her presence and engagement reinforce the commitment to the defense and security of the United Kingdom.