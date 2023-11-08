Hurricane Otis Hits Mexico’s Coast, Disrupting Beach Resorts

Mexico’s southern coast is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Otis as it makes landfall near the popular beach resorts of Acapulco. The hurricane, now a Category 4 storm, has brought destructive winds and heavy rainfall, prompting authorities to issue warnings of potential flash floods, mudslides, and hazardous surfing conditions.

While Hurricane Otis has been downgraded from Category 5, it still poses a significant threat to the region. The storm has the potential to unleash up to 20 inches of rain in certain parts of Guerrero and Oaxaca states, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides. Additionally, a storm surge and dangerous surf conditions have been described as “potentially catastrophic” and “life-threatening” by local authorities.

Mexico’s national water agency CONAGUA has warned of high surf levels, reaching between six to eight meters off Guerrero’s coastline, which includes the famous beach destination Acapulco. With maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, Hurricane Otis continues to pose a danger as it moves further inland.

As a precautionary measure, authorities in Guerrero have opened storm shelters, and the national guard is providing assistance in preparation for potential rescues and evacuations. The defense ministry has also enacted a disaster plan, and soldiers are monitoring the emptying beaches of Acapulco.

In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, schools in Guerrero have canceled classes for the day. The disruption caused by Hurricane Otis is expected to have a significant impact on the region, including power outages reported throughout Guerrero due to the hurricane.

The Mexican government, along with local authorities, is closely monitoring the situation and urging residents and tourists to stay informed and follow safety guidelines. As Hurricane Otis continues its path across Southern Mexico, the priority remains ensuring the well-being and safety of all those in its path.