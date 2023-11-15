New Hurricane Threatens Mexico and Caribbean, Brings Potential Dangers

A powerful Category 4 hurricane named Norma is posing a threat to Mexico as it rapidly strengthens in the eastern Pacific Ocean. At the same time, Tropical Storm Tammy is developing in the Atlantic and could potentially become a Category 1 hurricane. These tropical systems have the potential to cause heavy rain, flooding, mudslides, and dangerous surf conditions.

Norma’s Intensification and Forecast

Norma has experienced a rapid intensification, with its maximum sustained winds nearly doubling in just 24 hours. The storm’s current intensity places it as the strongest of the three tropical systems that are being closely monitored by forecasters. Norma is expected to track northward and reach the southern tip of Baja California by the weekend. There is some uncertainty regarding its exact path, with possibilities ranging from stalling southwest of Baja California to making a direct landfall near Cabo San Lucas. Regardless, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and potential mudslides are anticipated in the region.

Tammy’s Development and Potential Impact

Tammy, currently a tropical storm, is located to the east of the Windward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. It is forecasted to gradually strengthen and potentially become a Category 1 hurricane. The storm poses a threat to the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, as it is expected to bring heavy rains, flash flooding, and isolated mudslides. Swells and rip currents along with the storm surge are also likely to occur in the affected areas.

FAQ

What is a Category 4 hurricane?

A Category 4 hurricane is a classification on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which rates hurricanes based on their maximum sustained winds. Category 4 hurricanes have sustained winds between 130 and 156 mph, capable of causing catastrophic damage.

What are swells and rip currents?

Swells are long-period ocean waves generated by strong winds. They can result in rough surf conditions and strong currents near the coastline. Rip currents are strong narrow channels of water that flow away from the shore, posing a significant hazard to swimmers and surfers.

