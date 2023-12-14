Mounting Casualties in Occupied West Bank Amid Ongoing Israeli Raids

Amid ongoing raids by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, a growing number of casualties are being reported. The raids, which began on Tuesday, have now entered their third day, leading to a concerning rise in the death toll.

According to a statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry, eight Palestinians have lost their lives in the Jenin refugee camp alone since the start of the military operations. This, however, is part of a larger statistic, as Israeli forces have been responsible for the deaths of 58 individuals, including children, in Jenin since October 7.

The acting governor of Jenin, Kamal Abu al-Rub, has expressed his concern over the situation. He noted that more Israeli forces were being dispatched to the city and the camp. Astonishingly, this marks the military’s 15th intrusion into the area since October 7, highlighting the intensity and frequency of these operations.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Abu al-Rub shared distressing details of the situation on the ground. He revealed that military bulldozers had destroyed all roads leading to the camp, effectively trapping its residents. The hospitals in the area are now surrounded by soldiers, who are preventing ambulances from evacuating the sick and injured.

Israeli forces have also been detaining individuals in significant numbers. Out of approximately 500 people detained, around 400 have since been released. Unfortunately, due to the camp’s current siege, those who were set free were unable to return and were forced to seek refuge in an area near Jenin.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has also spoken out against the dire conditions faced by residents. They highlighted the severe shortage of infant formula and bread, as Israeli soldiers positioned themselves on the rooftops of people’s homes, effectively confining them to their dwellings.

These distressing events are part of a larger and ongoing conflict. Palestinian officials report that since the start of the war, at least 283 West Bank Palestinians, including 64 children, have been killed by Israeli fire. Furthermore, more than 4,000 individuals have been detained.

As the situation continues to unfold, the toll on innocent lives and the detrimental impact on the living conditions of Palestinians cannot be ignored. It is crucial for the international community to remain informed and address the pressing issues at hand in order to work towards achieving a just and lasting peace in the region.

