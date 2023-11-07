Are We Addicted to the Internet? New Research Reveals Five Categories of Online Users

In today’s digital age, it’s no secret that many people, especially young adults, are spending an excessive amount of time on their smartphones and engaging in social media. However, a recent study conducted by scientists at the University of Surrey sheds light on just how addicted people are to the internet.

The researchers developed a new internet addiction “spectrum” that categorizes internet users into five distinct groups based on their online habits. The study, which assessed 796 participants, aimed to clarify the difference between using the internet in a problematic way and being addicted to it.

The five groups identified in the study include:

1. Casual Users: These individuals mainly go online for specific tasks and have no signs of addiction. They tend to be older, with an average age of 33.4 years-old.

2. Initial Users: This group often spends more time online than they originally planned, but they don’t consider themselves addicted. They are moderately interested in exploring new apps and have an average age of 26.1.

3. Experimenters: This group feels uneasy or anxious when not connected to the internet. Once online, they feel much better. They are more willing to try new apps and technology and have an average age between 22.8 and 24.3.

4. Addicts-in-Denial: These individuals display addictive behaviors, such as neglecting real-world responsibilities in favor of staying online, but they refuse to admit feeling uneasy when disconnected from the internet. They are confident users of mobile technology.

5. Addicts: This group openly acknowledges their addiction to the internet and recognizes its negative impact on their lives. They spend significantly more time online compared to Casual Users.

Interestingly, the study did not find a link between gender and online behaviors. However, it did reveal that higher levels of addiction were associated with more confidence in using mobile technology and a greater willingness to try new apps.

The study also explored the emotional experiences of different online users and their interactions with augmented reality. The findings showed that emotional experiences strongly predict future behavior among all groups, while action experiences, such as clicking around a website or playing a game, were mostly irrelevant for addicts.

Dr. Brigitte Stangl, the lead author of the study, emphasizes the need for tailored interventions and support for individuals at various stages of internet addiction. The findings will also contribute to the design and development of digital services and augmented reality applications that cater to the diverse needs of users in the current digital environment.

As technology continues to advance and our reliance on the internet grows, it’s essential to be aware of our online habits and maintain a healthy balance between the virtual and real world.