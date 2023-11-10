Former White House Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Uncovers Trump’s Deep-Seated Fear

In a stunning revelation, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson has shed light on Donald Trump’s profound fear of being poisoned. Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Hutchinson disclosed that Trump harbored a “very potent fear” of being poisoned, which led him to take precautions during his meals.

Hutchinson mentioned that Trump preferred the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles because he enjoyed the sound of the “pop” when they were opened. It appears that Trump used this as a way to ensure that his meal had not been tampered with. This revelation begs the question of where this fear originated from.

While Kimmel humorously suggested that Trump’s fear of being poisoned might have stemmed from his ex-wives or even Russia, Hutchinson found the latter to be unlikely. However, this is not the first time Trump’s fear of poisoning has come to light. Journalist Michael Wolff revealed in his book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” that Trump had a longstanding fear of being poisoned.

Interestingly, Hutchinson also shared an incident from December 2020 in which Trump threw his lunch across a room upon hearing that then-Attorney General Bill Barr had stated there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. This meltdown resulted in shattered dishes and ketchup dripping down the wall. Hutchinson’s revelation adds depth to the complex personality of the former president.

FAQ:

Q: Why does Trump prefer small Heinz glass ketchup bottles?

A: Trump prefers small Heinz glass ketchup bottles because he likes to hear the “pop” sound when they are opened. This preference is believed to be related to his fear of being poisoned, as it allows him to ensure the integrity of his meal.

Q: Has Trump’s fear of being poisoned been mentioned before?

A: Yes, journalist Michael Wolff previously mentioned Trump’s fear of being poisoned in his book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” This fear has evidently been a long-standing concern for the former president.

Q: What incident did Cassidy Hutchinson reveal regarding Trump’s reaction to Bill Barr’s statement?

A: Hutchinson shared an incident from December 2020 in which Trump became extremely upset after learning that then-Attorney General Bill Barr had said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. Trump’s anger led him to fling his lunch across the room, causing dishes to shatter and ketchup to drip down the wall.