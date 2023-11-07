The Sustainable Revolution of Mongolian Cashmere

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia – As spring arrives on the vast grasslands of central Mongolia, herder Bayarduuren Zunduikhuu gears up for one of the busiest times of the year. The melting winter snows give way to strong winds and sandstorms, making this season one of the harshest. But for Bayarduuren, it’s all about the cashmere harvest.

She is among the many nomadic herder households in Mongolia who collect and sell cashmere wool from their free-roaming goats. Cashmere, known for its durability and softness, is a luxury material used in the production of sweaters, scarves, and blankets. In fact, around 40% of the world’s cashmere comes from Mongolia.

However, the growing global demand for cashmere has led to an alarming increase in goats grazing on Mongolia’s grasslands. There are now approximately 27 million goats in the country, outpacing the human population by more than eight to one. This phenomenon, coupled with climate change, extreme weather, and overgrazing, has resulted in around 70% of the pastureland being degraded to some extent, causing irreversible damage to Mongolia’s ecosystems.

But amidst these environmental concerns, a new wave of sustainable practices is emerging within the cashmere industry. Some luxury labels are turning to more eco-friendly alternatives, while a generation of Mongolian designers is finding ways to make cashmere production more sustainable and support local herders.

One such designer is Oyuna Tserendorj, who grew up in Mongolia and now runs a cashmere clothing and homeware label. Oyuna’s approach involves understanding the production process and sourcing the material ethically. She works closely with factories in Mongolia, ensuring transparency and traceability in her supply chain while supporting local herders.

However, these sustainable practices come at a premium. Oyuna’s cashmere garments can cost over $1,000, reflecting the higher quality, small-batch production, and labor-intensive handcrafting processes involved. Oyuna also collaborates with the non-profit Sustainable Fiber Alliance (SFA) to improve herders’ land management, animal welfare, and access to the cashmere market.

Additionally, efforts are being made to reduce overgrazing and provide herders with alternative income sources. Encouraging local processing and manufacturing of cashmere could eliminate the need for more goats and allow herders to generate additional income. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) suggests that herders can clean and sort the cashmere directly for local companies, thus controlling quality and charging higher prices.

Furthermore, some labels are exploring ethical alternatives to traditional cashmere. Stella McCartney, for example, has been using recycled cashmere since 2016, reducing waste and environmental impact significantly.

The revolution of sustainable cashmere in Mongolia intertwines the preservation of traditional herding practices with the need for environmental conservation. By embracing eco-friendly alternatives and supporting local communities, the cashmere industry can move towards a more sustainable future that balances luxury and responsibility.