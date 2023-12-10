New Record: Congress MP’s Linked Cash Seizure Crosses Rs 351 Crore

In a remarkable turn of events, the income-tax department’s searches against an Odisha-based distillery company, which is owned by a Congress MP’s family, has resulted in the seizure of an unprecedented amount of cash. After meticulous counting that lasted five days, the total amount confiscated has been calculated at Rs 351 crore. This significant figure represents the highest-ever haul in a single action carried out by any probe agency in the country.

The raids conducted by the tax department targeted the premises of the Congress MP from Jharkhand, Mr. Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, in Ranchi, as well as other locations. However, both the company and the member of Parliament have chosen not to respond to queries regarding the ongoing investigation.

These marathon raids, which were initiated on December 6, focused on Boudh Distillery Private Limited and its promoters, with allegations of tax evasion and off-the-book transactions. The counting process involved nine teams comprising approximately 80 people from the tax department and various banks, who worked tirelessly in shifts around the clock. As the investigation progressed, an additional team of 200 officials, including security personnel, drivers, and support staff, joined in to assist with the massive operation.

The substantial cash haul was transported using around 200 bags and trunks, and it is believed that the entire amount represents unaccounted money acquired from cash sales of country liquor by the business group and its associated parties. This unprecedented seizure of cash by a single agency sheds light on the magnitude of the issue at hand.

Throughout history, there have been notable instances of significant cash seizures. Noteworthy examples include a raid conducted by the GST Intelligence in 2019, which uncovered Rs 257 crore in cash from a Kanpur-based businessman, and an incident in July 2018, where the I-T department unearthed Rs 163 crore during searches against a road construction firm in Tamil Nadu. However, this recent seizure surpasses all previous records, underscoring its significance.

As the investigation progresses, the tax department is in the process of recording statements from executives and staff present at the searched locations. Additionally, summonses will be issued to the main promoters of the company to request their statements. It remains unclear what amount of cash and other documents were seized from Mr. Sahu’s residence. The majority of the recovered cash, primarily in Rs 500 denomination, was found at the company’s premises in Bolangir district.

The political implications of this massive cash seizure have not gone unnoticed. The BJP has seized the opportunity to criticize the Congress and other opposition parties, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggesting that their allegations of probe agency misuse were driven by the fear of their own corruption being exposed. However, the Congress has distanced itself from the MP, emphasizing that the party is not connected to his business. The Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has accused the Centre of unfairly targeting the Congress while questioning why no searches have been conducted against BJP leaders. This controversy has ignited a political firestorm.

As the investigation continues, it is crucial to remember the impact of this extraordinary cash seizure. The significance of this event lies not only in the record-breaking amount confiscated but also in the revelations it may uncover about the practices and transactions of those involved. The consequences and ramifications of this investigation are yet to unfold fully, but one thing is certain: it will have far-reaching implications for both the political and economic landscape of the country.

