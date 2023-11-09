Changing Attitudes: China’s New Approach to Marriage and Birth

China, known for its previous promotion of late marriage and late childbirth, is now shifting gears as it faces a demographic crisis. In a surprising move, Changshan county in Zhejiang province has announced a cash reward for couples if the bride is 25 years old or younger, a first of its kind in the country. This initiative, aimed at incentivizing births, comes as China grapples with a declining birth rate and an aging population.

The prevailing sentiment in China, since the late 1970s until the abolition of the one-child policy in 2016, was to promote late marriages and births, as well as advocate for fewer and better births as part of the family planning campaign. However, the continuous decline in wedding registrations, hitting a record low of 6.83 million last year, has prompted local governments to take action.

While the cash reward scheme may not yield immediate results, it signifies a shift in mindset among Chinese authorities. Other regions, such as a district in Shaoxing city, have also implemented pronatalist policies by offering gift packages to newlyweds. Furthermore, local governments have been introducing various measures including cash awards, parental leave, and even playing matchmaker to counter the declining birth and marriage rates.

The demographic crisis, characterized by a falling birth rate and an aging population, poses a significant challenge to China’s economy. These challenges manifest in reduced demand for housing, weaker consumer markets, a shrinking labor pool, and strains on the state pension fund. Last year, China’s population actually shrunk by 850,000, marking the first decline since 1961.

To encourage young people to marry and start families, demographers have advocated for colleges in China to provide financial and policy support for postgraduate and doctoral students. However, as the economy continues to face struggles, many young people are opting to delay marriage and take a more passive approach to life.

China’s changing attitudes towards marriage and birth are a response to significant societal shifts. As the nation navigates its demographic challenges, these initiatives reflect a willingness to experiment with new approaches to address the issue. The future consequences and effectiveness of these measures remain to be seen, but the government’s recognition of the problem is a step in the right direction.