China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) reaches its 10th anniversary, presenting an opportunity to question the true benefits of this global infrastructure and investment program. While the initiative was initially promoted as a platform for cooperation and mutual gain, the reality has been far from it. The high ambitions and optimism that once surrounded the BRI have given way to broken promises, excessive debt burdens, and compromised sovereignty for participating countries.

One of the major concerns is the alarming levels of debt incurred by BRI member nations. Unlike traditional Western lenders who offer aid or subsidized loans, China has extended significant amounts of commercial loans amounting to a staggering $1 trillion. Additionally, there is suspicion that a substantial portion of the debt remains undisclosed, with estimates suggesting that up to half of the BRI loans are off the books and excluded from official statistics. As a result, countries such as Zambia and Sri Lanka have been driven into bankruptcy and default, while others like Argentina and Kenya are struggling with crippling debt-to-GDP ratios.

China’s role in fostering corruption within recipient countries is another worrisome aspect of the BRI. Reports have highlighted cases of failing and wasteful infrastructure projects, such as a hydroelectric dam in Ecuador that operates with numerous structural cracks and an abandoned international airport in Sri Lanka. Instances of Chinese state-owned businesses engaging in bribery and corrupt practices have also come to light, raising questions about the integrity of the BRI.

Despite China’s claims of pursuing “win-win cooperation,” the BRI has served as a platform for advancing Beijing’s geostrategic and political interests. Rather than respecting the sovereignty and internal affairs of participating nations, China has used the initiative to exert pressure on countries to isolate Taiwan, introduce surveillance systems, and even intimidate through military actions. Moreover, the BRI has enabled the spread of Chinese propaganda, misinformation campaigns, and interference in the democratic processes of foreign countries. It has undermined the principles of democracy and human rights, while also distorting the functioning of multilateral institutions.

As the BRI celebrates its anniversary, it is important for participating countries to critically evaluate the advantages of engaging in “win-win” cooperation with China. The new slogans and evolving rationale presented by Chinese President Xi Jinping should be met with skepticism. Instead of being lured by promises of openness, environmental consciousness, and cleanliness, countries should be cautious of the serious strings attached to BRI involvement. It is crucial to consider whether the potential gains outweigh the risks of compromising national sovereignty, falling into debilitating debt, and undermining democratic institutions.

Source: [Foundation for Defense of Democracies](https://www.fdd.org/)