Carriers Navigate Longer Flights and Suspensions as Niger Shuts Airspace

LONDON/GDANSK, Aug 7 (Reuters) – The closure of Niger’s airspace has caused significant disruptions for European carriers operating across the African continent, leading to flight suspensions and longer travel times. On Sunday, Niger’s junta closed its airspace, defying the West African regional bloc’s ultimatum to reinstate the country’s ousted president or face military intervention.

This latest disruption adds to the challenges faced by airlines operating in African airspace, with ongoing geopolitical issues already affecting flights in Libya and Sudan. As a result, some flights have been forced to take detours of up to 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

According to tracking service FlightRadar24, the closure of Niger’s airspace has significantly expanded the area where commercial flights between Europe and southern Africa are unable to pass through. Air France, for instance, has already suspended flights to and from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso and Bamako in Mali until Aug. 11, with expectations of longer flight times across the West African region.

Although the disruption is causing inconveniences, industry experts believe that airlines will be able to find alternative routes, minimizing the impact on overall air travel in Africa. Aviation analyst James Halstead suggests that the effects will be most felt on routes between Europe and countries like Nigeria, South Africa, and West African destinations connected through the Gulf of Ethiopia.

European carriers, such as Lufthansa and Brussels Airlines, are anticipating flight times to increase by one-and-a-half to three-and-a-half hours for rerouted flights. British Airways has also acknowledged the disruption and expressed apologies to affected customers while working diligently to minimize travel delays.

As carriers navigate these challenges, it is essential to prioritize passenger safety and minimize disruptions whenever possible. This situation serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in operating in a region with geopolitical uncertainties.

