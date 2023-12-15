Cargo Ships Attacked in Red Sea Amidst Ongoing Yemen Conflict

In recent developments, two cargo ships in the Red Sea have fallen victim to missile attacks originating from Yemen. While one ship was targeted by a drone strike, the other was hit by ballistic missiles. These attacks were carried out by the Houthi rebels, a group supported by Iran, who control the territory from which the attacks were launched. The incidents took place in the Bab El Mandab, a narrow strait of water that plays a crucial role in global trade.

The perpetrators of these attacks have declared their allegiance to Hamas and expressed their intention to target ships destined for Israel. However, the attacks have raised concerns among international observers due to their potential impact on maritime security and global commerce. The cargo ship that was hit by a drone, named Al Jasrah, is owned by German transport company Hapag-Lloyd and was en route to Singapore from the Greek port of Piraeus. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the vessel is continuing its journey as planned.

Another missile struck a second vessel, also flagged to Liberia, in the Bab El Mandab later on. A fire erupted as a result, prompting a US Navy destroyer to be dispatched to extinguish it. These repeated attacks on foreign ships have put pressure on the United States to take action. However, Washington remains cautious about targeting Houthi missile sites, as this could escalate the conflict between Israel and Hamas and potentially trigger a response from Iran.

A potential solution to address this growing threat may lie in the establishment of a multinational naval coalition tasked with safeguarding shipping routes and intercepting incoming missiles and drones. The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, who is currently visiting the Middle East, has labeled the Houthi rebels as a significant menace to regional commerce and shipping. He further emphasized that while the Houthis may be the ones carrying out the attacks, Iran bears ultimate responsibility for providing them with the necessary resources.

More incidents occurred in the region on the same day, including reports of a separate ship being hijacked and a Liberian-flagged vessel being approached by Houthi members in a small boat, demanding a change of course. Currently, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for these incidents.

The escalation of attacks in the southern Red Sea has resulted in increased insurance premiums and the consideration of alternative routes, such as circumnavigating the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, to avoid encountering potential danger. The Houthis, engaged in a conflict with Yemen’s Saudi-backed government, identify themselves as part of an “axis of resistance” consisting of Iran-affiliated groups opposing Western powers, Israel, and the United States.

The Bab El Mandab Strait, a crucial transportation route, spans a 20-mile-wide channel separating Eritrea and Djibouti on the African side from Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula. Each year, an estimated 17,000 ships pass through this strait, accounting for approximately 10% of global trade. Furthermore, any vessel traveling to or from the Indian Ocean through the Suez Canal must navigate through this significant maritime corridor.

These recent attacks highlight the ongoing challenges faced in maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region. As the situation unfolds, international efforts may be required to combat this threat and protect the vital trade routes that pass through these waters.

