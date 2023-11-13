Cardinals Pose Questions to Pope Francis on Doctrine and Same-Sex Unions

In a recent correspondence sent to Pope Francis, a group of cardinals have raised important questions regarding the development of doctrine and the Church’s stance on same-sex unions. The cardinals seek clarification on whether the Church has the authority to reinterpret divine revelation in light of cultural changes, and whether it can accept same-sex unions without contradicting revealed doctrine.

The issue of dubia, or questions posed to the Pope in order to seek clarification on matters of faith and morals, has become more prominent in recent years. In 2016, a group of cardinals submitted a set of dubium on the interpretation of Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia. Their questions centered around the admission of divorced and remarried Catholics to the sacraments. Despite not receiving a direct response, the cardinals reiterated their concerns about the Church’s teaching on matters of faith and moral law.

In 2021, the Dubium Response Dicastery (DDF) provided a simple “no” to a question on whether the Church has the authority to bless same-sex unions. Similarly, the Dicastery for Divine Worship issued a response to dubia regarding the implementation of Traditionis Custodes, Pope Francis’ motu proprio that restricts the use of the Traditional Latin Mass.

More recently, Jesuit Father James Martin sent Pope Francis a set of dubium regarding the Holy Father’s comments on homosexuality. The pope responded promptly with a handwritten letter, addressing Father Martin’s questions.

The first dubium presented by the cardinals focuses on the development of doctrine. They question whether divine revelation should be reinterpreted according to cultural changes and the new anthropological vision that accompanies them. The cardinals express their concern that some argue for teachings contrary to what the Church has always upheld. They emphasize the importance of essential questions for salvation, such as the confession of faith, the access to sacraments, and adherence to the moral law.

The second dubium addresses the Church’s teaching on same-sex unions. The cardinals highlight scriptural references that emphasize the complementarity between male and female. They express their concern that accepting same-sex unions as a “possible good” would contradict revealed doctrine and lead to confusion regarding the Church’s stance on homosexuality.

In response to the cardinals’ questions, Pope Francis acknowledged the Church’s capacity to deepen her understanding of the deposit of faith. However, the cardinals felt that the response did not fully address their concerns. They continued to emphasize the importance of upholding the Church’s teachings on matters of faith and morals, whether proclaimed by the pope ex cathedra, in the definitions of an Ecumenical Council, or through the ordinary universal magisterium of the bishops dispersed throughout the world.

It is clear that the dubia submitted by the cardinals reflect their commitment to preserving the integrity of Catholic doctrine. By seeking clarification from Pope Francis, they hope to address issues that have caused confusion and uncertainty among the faithful. The concerns raised in these dubia are essential to the Church’s mission and the salvation of souls.

FAQ

What is a dubium?

Dubium is a Latin term that refers to a question or doubt. In the context of the Catholic Church, it is often used to describe questions posed to the Pope or Vatican authorities seeking clarification on matters of faith and morals.

Why do cardinals submit dubia?

Cardinals submit dubia to seek clarification and obtain a clear and authoritative response on issues that may have caused confusion or controversy within the Church. It is a way for them to ensure the faithful are given proper guidance in matters of doctrine and morality.

What is the purpose of raising dubia?

Raising dubia serves the purpose of fostering theological clarity and maintaining the integrity of Catholic teaching. By seeking clarification from the Pope or the Vatican, cardinals aim to address any uncertainties within the Church and provide clarity to the faithful.

Why are these specific dubia significant?

The dubia raised by the cardinals address fundamental questions regarding the development of doctrine and the Church’s stance on same-sex unions. These are topics that have sparked debate and controversy within the Church and society at large. By seeking clarification on these matters, the cardinals hope to reaffirm the Church’s teachings and ensure the faithful are properly guided.