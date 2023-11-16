New Perspectives on Cardinals’ Request for Clarification from Pope Francis

Cardinals have reached out to Pope Francis with a list of questions, referred to as “dubia,” seeking clarity on various issues related to doctrine and discipline. These questions were submitted ahead of the Synod on Synodality at the Vatican, and they highlighted concerns regarding doctrinal development, the blessing of same-sex unions, the authority of the Synod on Synodality, women’s ordination, and sacramental absolution.

The term “dubia” refers to formal inquiries brought before the Pope and the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF). Its purpose is to elicit a straight-forward “yes” or “no” response without entering into theological debates. Historically, dubia have been raised by influential members of the Church to seek clarification on matters of doctrine or Church teaching.

Among the cardinals who signed the dubia were Cardinal Walter Brandmüller from Germany, Cardinal Raymond Burke from the United States, Cardinal Zen Ze-Kiun from China, Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez from Mexico, and Cardinal Robert Sarah from Guinea. This group previously submitted a version of the dubia on these topics in July and received a response from Pope Francis the following day.

However, the cardinals expressed their dissatisfaction with the Pope’s response, stating that it did not provide the clarity they sought. Instead of the customary “yes” or “no” replies, Pope Francis provided detailed answers that further deepened their doubts. As a result, they rephrased and resubmitted the dubia on August 21, aiming to elicit more direct responses.

New Questions Arise

Amid the cardinals’ requests for clarification, new questions are emerging within the Catholic community. The need for clarity on doctrinal development, same-sex unions, women’s ordination, and sacramental absolution reflects the ongoing discussions about adapting to societal changes while upholding traditional teachings.

As the Synod on Synodality approaches, there is a growing desire for open dialogue and a better understanding of how the Synod’s authority functions. The cardinals’ concerns shed light on the importance of addressing these topics within the framework of the Church’s teachings and doctrines.

