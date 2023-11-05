The Cardinals’ Call for Transparency and Clarity in the Catholic Church

A group of influential cardinals has recently raised important questions regarding key issues within the Catholic Church. The cardinals, including Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, Cardinal Raymond Burke, Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez, Cardinal Robert Sarah, and Cardinal Joseph Zen, sought clarification on doctrinal development, same-sex blessings, the status of the synod on synodality, women priests, and the conditions for sacramental absolution.

Seeking to address their concerns, these cardinals presented their initial draft of questions to Pope Francis and Cardinal Luis Ladaria Ferrer in July. However, when the pope responded with a letter, the cardinals felt their questions were left unanswered.

It is important to note that these cardinals value transparency and clarity in matters of doctrine and practice within the Catholic Church. They decided to reformulate their questions, aiming for clear “yes” or “no” responses. However, despite submitting their rephrased dubia over 40 days ago, they have yet to receive a response from Pope Francis.

In the face of this silence, concerns have been voiced regarding the potential for confusion and discouragement among Catholics. The cardinals believe that by making their questions public, they can foster a greater understanding and prevent possible errors.

Their first question addresses the issue of whether the Church can teach doctrines contrary to previous teachings. The second question explores whether pastors can bless same-sex unions, thereby suggesting that homosexual behavior may not be contrary to God’s law. The third question focuses on the authority of the Synod of Bishops, while the fourth delves into the possibility of women priests.

The cardinals’ call for transparency and clarity reflects their commitment to upholding the pillars of the Catholic faith. They emphasize the importance of open dialogue and seek to ensure that the teachings of the Church are conveyed clearly.

In an ever-changing world, it is crucial to engage in thoughtful discussions that address the challenges faced by the faithful. Through this ongoing dialogue, the Catholic Church can continue to evolve while staying true to its mission of spreading the Gospel message to all corners of the world.